Hudson’s Bay is officially saying goodbye with a massive liquidation sale in Toronto

Customers have been lining up since Friday morning outside of the remaining Hudson’s Bay store locations across Canada, hoping to catch discounts of up to 70 per cent off. The beloved 355-year-old retail institution is in its final stages of liquidating its last six Hudson’s Bay stores, including the 675,700-square-foot flagship store on Yonge Street, and one Saks Fifth Avenue location.

When the retailer announced it would be filing for bankruptcy closing its doors earlier in March, there was hope that a few locations would remain open. At the time, three locations in the GTA — the Yonge Street flagship, Yorkdale Mall and Hillcrest Mall — as well as three in Quebec were the chosen few.

But it appears the department store will now be closing all locations. Hudson’s Bay took to Instagram to bid farewell to Canada. “Thank you, Canada, for 355 years,” the post read. The caption noted that their “stripes will live on,” referring to the green, red, yellow, navy and white stripes that adorn many of the key Hudson’s Bay products, including the original heritage blanket. Streets of Toronto previously reported that Canadians were marking up anything striped on resale platforms like eBay after the company declared bankruptcy.

“You’ll always be part of our story, Canada,” the company also wrote on Instagram.

Here’s everything you need to know about the liquidation so far:

Are all Hudson’s Bay stores going into liquidation and closing?

Yes, all stores.

The Bay’s initial plan was to liquidate all but six of 80 locations, as well as three Saks Fifth Avenue stores and 13 Saks Off 5th locations in Canada, but last week the company decided to liquidate all stores due to the unlikelihood that it would find a buyer for the remaining stores by this week’s deadline. The final six Hudson’s Bay stores undergoing liquidation are the Yonge Street (flagship) location in downtown Toronto, the Yorkdale Mall location in Toronto, the Hillcrest Mall location in Richmond Hill, the downtown Montreal location, the Carrefour Laval location in Laval, Quebec, and the location in Pointe-Claire, Quebec.

When will liquidation sales end?

Liquidation sales should wrap up by June 15.

What discounts can shoppers expect?

While all merchandise is being sold, closing discounts won’t apply to HBC Stripes collection items, as well as some beauty and luxury brands. The Room stores also aren’t part of the discount. Discounts during the liquidation sale will vary and change, so it’s best to visit a store for the most up-to-date pricing information. Shoppers can expect the following discounts:

Between 40–70 per cent off storewide at Hudson’s Bay stores

Up to 50 per cent off women’s apparel and intimates

Up to 70 per cent off jewelry

60 per cent off patio furniture

70 per cent off indoor furniture and mattresses

Up to 30 per cent off at Saks Fifth Avenue

40–60 per cent off at Saks Off Fifth

Can shoppers still shop online?

Yup. Thebay.com remains open for shopping, although liquidation sales aren’t online.

What about returns?

Anyone who bought something at the Yonge St, Hillcrest Mall, Yorkdale Mall, downtown Montreal, Carrefour Laval Mall or Pointe-Claire locations before April 25 has until May 4 to make returns.

Hudson’s Bay previously noted that online returns can be made at non-liquidating stores only, but as all stores will now undergo liquidation, all subsequent sales at liquidating stores will be final.

Are Hudson’s Bay gift cards still valid?

No. The last day to use Hudson’s Bay gift cards was April 6. Gift cards are no longer accepted at any store location or online.

Will shoppers still be able to earn/redeem Hudson’s Bay Rewards points?

Nope. The Hudson’s Bay Rewards program is currently paused, so customers can’t earn or redeem points at this time.

Will there be Seniors Day discounts during the liquidation sale?

No.

Do the stores offer delivery or shipping of items purchased during liquidation?

Some liquidating stores have delivery services for mattresses and furniture items, but you’ll have to ask an associate in-store for details.

Will Hudson’s Bay still price match?

Nope. Also, Thebay.com is not liquidating, so pricing will be different from liquidation stores. In the event of any discrepancies, there’ll be no price matching.