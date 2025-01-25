How to Share the Road Safely During the Winter Season

See all posts by Diamond and Diamond Lawyers

Winter driving can be treacherous, with icy roads, snowstorms, and reduced visibility posing significant risks to drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. As winter weather takes hold, it’s crucial to take the necessary precautions to ensure everyone shares the road safely. Jeremy Diamond, one of the founding partners at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers, offers expert advice on how to stay safe during the winter months.

Prepare Your Vehicle for Winter Conditions

The first step in winter road safety is making sure your vehicle is ready for the harsh conditions. Winter tires are essential, offering better traction on snow and ice compared to all-season tires. It’s also critical to check tire pressure regularly, as cold temperatures can cause it to drop, leading to unsafe driving conditions.

“Preparing your vehicle for winter isn’t optional—it’s essential,” says Jeremy Diamond. “Winter tires provide better control on slippery surfaces, and regular checks of your car’s lights, battery, and windshield wipers can help prevent breakdowns in bad weather.”

Drivers should also ensure their defrosters and wipers are working to maintain clear visibility, which is crucial for safe driving in snowstorms or freezing rain.

Drive Defensively and Slow Down

Winter roads are often slippery, and driving too fast for the conditions is a major cause of accidents. Even if the speed limit is 50 km/h, it might be too fast when roads are icy or visibility is low. Drivers should always reduce speed, increase following distances, and be prepared for sudden stops or skids.

“In winter, driving defensively means adjusting your speed and being ready for anything,” Diamond advises. “Even if you feel confident driving, the road conditions may change unexpectedly, and you need extra time to react.”

It’s also wise to avoid hard braking or sharp turns, which can cause vehicles to lose traction on icy or snow-covered roads.

Be Mindful of Pedestrians and Cyclists

Pedestrians and cyclists are particularly vulnerable in winter. Snowbanks can force pedestrians into the road, and cyclists face added difficulty navigating icy streets. Drivers should exercise extra caution in areas with heavy foot traffic, such as school zones, shopping areas, and residential neighborhoods.

“We must all share the road, and that includes pedestrians and cyclists,” says Diamond. “Whether you’re driving, walking, or biking, be especially cautious and respect the safety of others. Pedestrians often face dangerous conditions during winter, and drivers need to be alert to avoid accidents.”

Pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing, especially in low-light conditions, while cyclists should consider using studded tires for better grip in icy conditions.

Avoid Distractions and Stay Alert

Winter driving requires full attention. Distracted driving—whether from texting, talking on the phone, or adjusting the radio—can be deadly in winter conditions. Drivers should focus solely on the road, especially when conditions are poor.

“In winter, staying alert is more important than ever,” advises Diamond. “Snow, ice, and sudden changes in weather can create hazards, and distractions can delay your reaction time.”

Be Prepared for Emergencies

Even the best preparations can’t guarantee you’ll avoid an accident. Winter can bring unexpected events like snowstorms or breakdowns. Always keep an emergency kit in your car, including essentials such as a flashlight, blankets, water, non-perishable food, and basic first aid supplies. In the event of an emergency, it’s essential to stay calm and know how to contact roadside assistance or emergency services.

“Having an emergency kit in your vehicle can make a huge difference if you’re stuck in a winter storm or involved in an accident,” says Diamond. “It’s better to be over-prepared than to find yourself in a situation where you need help and don’t have the tools to manage.”

Winter Safety is Everyone’s Responsibility

Winter driving can be dangerous, but with the right precautions, drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists can reduce the risk of accidents. Jeremy Diamond reminds us that road safety in winter is a shared responsibility. Drivers must be prepared, drive cautiously, and remain aware of others on the road.

“At Diamond and Diamond, we emphasize the importance of responsible driving, especially during winter months,” says Diamond. “By preparing your vehicle, driving defensively, and respecting others on the road, you can help ensure everyone’s safety this winter.”

