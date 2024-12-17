How the Toronto Maple Leafs are faring this season and what their future may hold

Maple Leafs fans are starting to get excited about their prospects this year. They haven’t won a Stanley Cup title since the 1960s, but there are a lot of reasons fans are starting to believe this could be their year.

There was some success for the team in the 2020–21 season, but this was a time when a lot of games were played behind closed doors.

People who visit casinos and sportsbook sites regularly may have also noticed that the odds have been shortening on the Maple Leafs achieving something impressive. Canadian sportsbook brands have moved the Toronto team into second favourite for the Stanley Cup, and there is a growing expectation they will make the playoffs. With more options for Canadian bettors, including Canadian casino brands that didn’t exist the last time the team won the Stanley Cup, lots of people are keeping a close eye on their fortunes this season.

How the Maple Leafs Have Started

At the time of writing, the team have managed to win 7 of their last 10 games and are sitting comfortably at the top of their conference. They don’t look totally flawless, but it is fair to say that they are outperforming what many people expected.

The team is built on its defensive and goalkeeping stability. After winning a game in November, they improved their save percentage to .914, which is the fifth-best save percentage in the entire NHL.

At the start of the season, fans were worried because the team had an inexperienced tandem, but Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll have shown that the Leafs can be solid and sturdy. In terms of the PK, Steven Lorentz has been unbelievable, and the Leafs are only allowing 4.99 expected goals against per 60 minutes shorthanded when he is out on the ice. That is an exceptional record. Last season, some of the top players — like Mark Giordano and TJ Brodie — had pretty poor records on the PK. Brodie has since moved on and is now south of the border in the United States.

The records continue to get better. October was an okay time for the Leafs, but they didn’t set the world alight. November’s record, on the other hand, is making people very excited about what the future could hold.

Young and Exciting Talent

Players like Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin are playing at a high level considering the fact that they’re being relied on as youth. There’s no reason they can’t go on to become hugely influential players, but we don’t want to build them up too much. Both have stood out in some recent games. They have been excellent in their first seasons as pros, and they’ve even started to perform well against some of the bigger names in the Western Conference.

The Leafs have found themselves a little short in the offensive areas, but the youngsters who have stepped in certainly look good. Although we mean this metaphorically and in the context of the sport, they’re not looking too bad when they get involved in local modeling events, either!

Could the Offense Kick Into Gear?

If the offense reaches its potential, it could put the Maple Leafs in contention for their first Stanley Cup since the 1960s. This is the only area where there is potentially cause for concern at the moment, judging by the performances out there.

It is possible that after having more time to gel and work together, especially as players come back from injuries, the offense will look better as the playoff part of the season approaches. We know that this is what matters, and when the endgame is upon us, the team will be hoping to have created the perfect storm.

The Leafs made a change behind the bench before this season got underway. Sheldon Keefe was one of the main reasons that things may have felt like they were stagnating a little, and Craig Berube has brought some extra intensity. Sometimes, things just run their course, and it is fair to say that Berube has helped fans dream once more.

Many people believe that the Leafs are not far away from being a real force and potentially even winning the NHL’s biggest accolade.