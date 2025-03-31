How Techspo Toronto is shaping the future of AI and emerging tech

In the last few years, AI has gone from an emerging market to a full-blown sector edging its way into so many other aspects of daily life. It has caused controversy in the more artistic fields, but it seems to be a very welcome idea in sectors such as health care, finance, and technology. Canada has adopted AI in some of these industries and invested $2.4 billion dollars to help accelerate job growth in the country’s artificial intelligence field.

With billions of dollars pouring into AI, the sheer scale of investment can feel almost impossible to grasp. But as tech innovators push AI as the next big leap for humanity, what groundbreaking ideas will take center stage at this year’s Techspo in Toronto? We’ve picked out a few that have got people talking, and we’ve explored which of these concepts could be the ones to shape the future.

A hub of creativity and legislative change

Canada has turned a corner regarding several legislative changes. Only a few years ago, its approach to current multi-billion-dollar industries was antiquated and much further behind the curve of Europe and the neighbors below.

The casino industry has showcased how Canadian legislative change can make industries look toward Canada as a global hub. A number of slots companies are now launching their brands across several provinces.

While these colossal changes can be divisive, especially if they rewrite legislation and laws that have been in place for decades, others believe looking forward to the world and embracing the changes that other prominent economies have is the way forward for Canada.

Honestly, it’s hard to disagree. The world continues to become even more intertwined through technology, and AI is the latest tech race to generate generational wealth for those figures who backed it early enough. Techspo Toronto is a forum where those who are interested in the ideas of tech, AI, and digital marketing can come together, discuss their mutual interests, and learn how to be the change they wish to see in the Canadian tech sector.

What to expect from the expo

It’s not just AI and emerging tech that is the focus for this year’s expo, there are a variety of different event zones to explore, including

Podcast Studio—watch real-time interviews with big Canadian tech businesses and figures. All these interviews will be streamed online and posted in full after the expo.

Training Theatre—this is for those who prefer to learn in a lecture-style setting, complete with Q&A with some of the top names in digital marketing. Limited seating is available.

TechSpo Hall—this is where the main activity is. Over the last few years, a range of companies, including ChimpKey, Eligeo CRM, and Rocware Canada, have offered their expertise at stalls in the hall.

Why attend the expo?

Some people working in tech, digital marketing, and AI will ask the same questions. Many of the podcasts from the expo will be uploaded online within a few days, and a number of the speakers are available on social media platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and a host of others.

It pays to speak to these people and shows a commitment to networking. It’s much easier to fire someone a message on social media, but making a concerted effort to actually attend these events goes a long way. Attendees can speak directly and in person, showcase character, and present ideas, which are far more critical to big hitters in the tech world than simply liking their LinkedIn posts occasionally.

While it might seem like AI has exploded onto the scene from nowhere, many of the big names and companies found at the expo have been waxing lyrical about it for a long time. Expos aren’t just events where a gang of professionals are there to say, “I told you so,” they exist to shine a light on opportunities and connect with like-minded individuals in the industry.

Expos are also essential as they help boost the local economy. Perhaps not as much as Taylor Swift rolling into town, but these events help put Toronto on the map as a place for those in emerging tech areas.

Final thoughts

AI has become a multi-trillion-dollar industry within two years, so there are many events for people to attend. As detailed today, the Techspo in Toronto and the one in Vancouver cover various angles, too. It’s not just emerging tech; it also includes established media podcasts. Companies and individuals who can network properly within these circles will be able to get themselves and their businesses in the shop window.

While this doesn’t always guarantee success, it does shift the focus and conversation toward their product. Although a broader global shift in AI will be a much better indicator of where the industry will eventually end up by the end of the decade, don’t sleep on the power of the expo.