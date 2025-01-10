How one woman went from corporate layoff to leading Toronto’s sober party movement

Dry January isn’t just a fleeting trend anymore — it’s a full-on movement. With nearly half of Gen Z Canadians opting to take a break from booze and interest in going alcohol-free skyrocketing, more people are swapping cocktails for mocktails and hangovers for hydration. It’s the perfect time to dive into the Sobar Social Club’s second annual Mocktail Competition, where Toronto’s best mixologists will show you just how fun being sober-curious can be.

The event is the brainchild of Toronto content creator Renesha Monaco, who launched the mocktail event series Sobar Social Club in spring 2023 after challenging herself to a year of sobriety. Recently laid off from her tech job of five years, Monaco used her severance to reassess her path and embrace her lifelong dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

Inspiration struck during her annual dry January challenge — this time, she wondered if she could extend the practice. With the sober curiosity movement gaining momentum and Toronto lacking options for sober nightlife, she saw an opportunity. Monaco got to work and quickly launched the city’s first mocktail pop-up event series.

“Toronto is very much about the new and cool thing; experiences that people can try for the first time,” she says. “And for me, that was the idea of having a sober bar or event where you get to take it all in and remember it the next day — where the point is to genuinely have fun, without getting wasted.”

Monaco spent the year securing collaborations with non-alcoholic beverage brands, building buzz on social media, and juggling content creation—all while planning her magnum opus: Toronto’s first-ever mocktail competition, set for the following January to mark the one-year anniversary of her personal sobriety challenge.

“When you host an event that doesn’t revolve around alcohol, you have to have other aspects to overcompensate for that,” Monaco says of her thought process leading up to the inaugural event. “If people aren’t drinking to have fun, what are they doing to have fun?” The answer is a combination of elements.

The competition took place at the El Mocambo, drawing 500 guests who enjoyed a live band, a photo booth, a live crepe station and of course, mocktails.

“At that moment, I knew this was something I had to keep doing every year, showcasing other non-alc brands along the way,” she says.