These are the winter fashion trends Toronto will be obsessed with this season

Flurries are fast approaching, and with it comes the annual sartorial challenge facing all Torontonians — what the heck do we wear to stay warm and stylish? This year, fashion trends from the runway and beyond point in mostly one direction: cozy. Here are five fashion trends you’ll be noticing on the streets of Toronto this winter.

Put a hood on it

Hoods, balaclavas and other super-chic alternatives to hats are more in-style than ever — they became an emerging fashion trend a few winters ago and have clearly stuck around since then. Especially popular this year are what are essentially detached hoods, some even coming with the drawstrings that a hood on a hoodie would have — particularly useful when it comes to blocking out the wind. The best part about this trend is that plenty of Toronto knitters and designers have created their own versions for sale, so you can support local while looking super cool. Try Bruised Peach Shop for their knitted mohair bonnets or Melissa Boodoo’s knit hoods or crochet balaclavas.

Add some sparkle

Winter can be dark, dreary and grey — so why not add a bit of flash and flare to your outfits? This season’s trend of sequins will do just that. Sure, they’re great for all those holiday parties ahead, but we’re encouraging you to bring the sparkle with you everywhere, whether it’s to the grocery store or out on a wintry walk, to brighten up the most monotonous routines. Pair your sequin skirt, like this one from Hilary MacMillan, with a dressed down crewneck for some contrast, or add a sequin bag, like this one from the Latest Scoop, to your usual wool coat-and-scarf outerwear pairing for a bit of whimsy.

Brown (and navy, and emerald green) is the new black

We wrote about the burgundy fashion trend for fall, and for winter, a few additional shades are taking over — and maybe pushing black out of top spot. Winter is all about neutrals, and we’d like to propose some new colours to act as a match-with-everything base this season. Brown is certainly having a moment, especially with the reemergence of suede, and a chocolate brown adds a bit of depth to an otherwise flat cold weather outfit. Navy, on the other hand, has seen a jump in search results over the past month, pointing to a growing interest in this black-but-richer (controversial, we know!) shade. Great for outerwear and likely already an undersung staple in your wardrobe, we’re all for this one. And finally, try defying gravity this winter with a not-so-neutral neutral that is taking its cue from the big screen — emerald green. This wicked shade is the perfect pop of colour if you don’t want to commit all the way, but you can also lean in and opt for cheerful green sweaters, scarves and maybe even pants into the holiday season and beyond.

Get shaggy with it

Shearling, fleece and all things shaggy — winter is for dressing cozy, and these fuzzy fabrics make that easier than ever. Shearling coats are having a big moment, especially in winter whites and creams. And mohair and brushed sweaters (usually made of cashmere for an extra luxe feel) have been popping up all over the runway, from Molly Goddard to Undercover. Toronto-based brand HiSO has plenty of shearling coats to choose from, from reversible bombers to Penny Lane-inspired collared coats.

All wrapped up

We’re sensing a theme… draped outerwear, sweaters and more have made a statement on the runway recently, and they’re kind of perfect for winter. One of the more high-fashion trends on this list, wrap coats and capes with more structural, draped details aren’t exactly easy to find on a budget — but they’re easy to replicate with a few items you might already have. Grab your largest scarves this winter and opt for a more artful drape over your coat rather than just knotting it around your neck. Or head to Over the Rainbow for a dupe of the popular Totême jacket with the attached scarf, for a fraction of the price.

Big wool energy

Puffers are always going to be the winter coat of choice, both for warmth and how pervasive the style is when it comes to shopping for the right jacket. But may we humbly suggest another ultra-warm option that might earn you a few more style points this season: the wool coat. The fabric is known for its ability to withstand cold temperatures, and if you opt for a more oversized variety, you’ll also have plenty of room for sweater layering for extra warmth. The best part? Wool coats are simply everywhere at the thrift and vintage stores this season, so you also won’t have to necessarily drop a couple hundred dollars for this trend.