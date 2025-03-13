This historic 1900s Toronto church was turned into a $1.895 million townhouse

Lovers of Gothic architecture and historic buildings will find plenty to love about a townhouse that is currently for sale in the Junction neighbourhood. TH7-40 Westmoreland Ave., listed at $1.895 million, was carved out of a neo-Gothic church from 1914, and the conversion kept so many of the most beautiful elements from the original design.

Featuring two bedrooms and three bathrooms across four storeys, this heritage property has been meticulously restored, and the team responsible for the church conversion even made sure to preserve the old bell tower. Townhouse 7 features soaring cathedral ceilings, original intricate wooden details, exposed original brick masonry, wooden trusses, stone columns and gothic brick arches that are truly divine.

The entrance to the townhouse is located in a private courtyard, offering a peaceful mini front patio.

With exposed brick details throughout, enter into a foyer and dining area with plenty of space for storage, seating and art.

With high, soaring ceilings, the living area is framed by the original stone column and a glass bridge overhead.

The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, marble detailing and a cozy breakfast nook.

The illuminated custom catwalk connects a sprawling workout area with an ensuite shower to the primary bedroom.

The third floor primary bedroom, featuring beautiful arched windows from the original church design, offers an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower. It’s also connected to a private office space for work-from-home days.

The fourth floor bedroom features the star of the show — a sunny five-piece ensuite bathroom with custom storage and a built-in bathtub in an A-frame window.

The lower level offers plenty of storage space and a mud room with direct access to the private, underground parking space with an option for electric charging.

Built to be the building’s most secluded unit, expect plenty of privacy and very little neighbouring noise!

TH7-40 Westmoreland Ave. is listed for $1.895 million with Susan Toyne and Samantha Thomson of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.