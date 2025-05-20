This $1.8 million century home near Toronto is straight out of a storybook 

Set deep on a leafy street in Aurora Village, 72 Connaught Ave. is a rare century home that radiates quiet charm. Framed by mature trees and wrapped in quiet elegance, this century-old arts and crafts Aurora home doesn’t just stand out, it stands still; a moment frozen in time. With its soft stucco facade, sunlit front porch and tree-lined approach, it feels like the opening scene of a Nancy Meyers movie.

The front porch is the heart of the home before you even step inside. It’s the kind of place made for slow coffee mornings, curled up with a knit throw and a book. At night, it becomes a front-row seat to summer crickets and clinking wine glasses under the stars.

Inside, the home is all about character and comfort, starting with the foyer and sitting room, featuring artsy wallpaper and a picture window. The kitchen and family room flow together in a wide, open-concept space: picture creamy white cabinetry, a massive centre island over 8 feet and a wood-burning fireplace giving the space a warm glow.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom is a calm and carefully curated retreat. A full wall of exposed brick lends warmth and texture, while a set of oversized windows lets the treetops in, flooding the space with natural light.

The attached four-piece ensuite bathroom continues the feeling of quiet luxury, with a walk-in glass shower and a stunning freestanding soaker tub set against the backdrop of terracotta tile.

Two more bedrooms are located on the second floor for optimal family living.

Even more magic lives on the third floor, where a sunlit loft with a skylight offers a tucked-away space for whatever you need most— currently a gym space, but could easily be transformed into a dreamy studio, a yoga nook, a writing den or a very lucky teenager’s bedroom.

The backyard, surrounded by towering cedars and the perfect amount of greenery, features a saltwater pool beneath the trees at its centre. Framed by a stonewall waterfall, this space stretches out onto a sun-washed patio. Gather for dinner under the stars, or unwind with a book on this raised wood deck, where flowers spill over the planters and the air feels a little lighter.

Downstairs, the finished basement strikes a rare balance between utility and style with light-toned flooring, modern built-ins and a sleek gas fireplace. There’s a cozy media area for movie nights, a wet bar, beverage fridge and 136-bottle wine rack for easy entertaining, and a dedicated home office nook that makes remote work or daily planning feel effortless.

With four bedrooms, a home office, a finished basement and a carriage-style garage that looks plucked from the English countryside, this home isn’t about square footage — it’s about feeling.

Steps from Aurora’s local cafés, the farmers market, Sheppard’s Bush and a quick stroll to the GO station, this is a home with soul in a neighbourhood that moves at just the right pace.

72 Connaught Ave. is listed with Andrew Ipekian of Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty Brokerage.