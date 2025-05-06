$5 million home comes with breathtaking panoramic views of the Toronto skyline

There are so many places to see incredible views of the Toronto skyline — but what if the best place was in your own backyard? The recently listed Summerhill home at 37 Woodlawn Ave. W. recently listed on the market has one major perk: panoramic sights of the city, including the CN Tower, from the spacious second floor deck (featuring elegant glass railings for optimal view).

Recently re-constructed and re-designed into a modern masterpiece, the $4.995 million property includes three plus one bedrooms and four bathrooms over 3663 square feet (including a walk-out basement). It stands out on a residential street filled with older, more historic homes — including 35 Woodlawn Ave. W. The neighbouring property happens to be the second-oldest home in the city!

The foyer of the home leads into an open concept main floor layout, including a sleek living room with a marbled fireplace. There’s also an elevator nearby that services all four floors.

Head into the bright kitchen for a peek at the Sub-Zero fridge, Wolf oven and induction cooktop and Miele dishwasher. The spacious dining room opens out onto a deck with a glass railing that overlooks the backyard.

Up on the second floor, enjoy two bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom. You’ll find the second living room on this floor, which can also double as an office.

This space walks out onto the second floor deck — with those stunning views of the skyline.

The third floor is a showstopper — the sprawling primary suite features floor to ceiling windows and two Juliet balconies so you’ll wake up every morning to views of the CN Tower, plus ample room for a seating area around the cozy fireplace.

Take advantage of the walk-in closet and spa-like five-piece ensuite, featuring a walk-in shower and elegant tub.

The basement offers plenty of additional living space and is a legal basement apartment with its own side entrance. With one bedroom and a three-piece bathroom alongside the living area, prepare to entertain here thanks to a walk-out to the spacious deck.

In the warmer months, the patio and deep backyard — with new fencing and landscaping — will lend itself well to barbecues and birthday parties.

37 Woodlawn Ave. W. is listed for $4.995 million with David Pierson at Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre.