Century-old English country-style home in Toronto is listed for almost $4 million

Julia Mastroianni
Nestled in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood is a piece of Toronto history — from the 18th century, to be exact. 364 Palmerston Blvd. is an Edwardian gem from 1906, and it’s now on the market for $3.989 million, meaning you can own a heritage estate that will have you travelling back in time over your morning coffee.

Featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms across 2.5 storeys and over 2,500 square feet, 364 Palmerston  is also home to a charming library, temperature-controlled wine cellar, authentic period hardware and a stunning English country style garden out back.

The front entryway, complete with a manicured garden and intricate stonework, and porch sets the tone for what you’ll discover inside.

The grand foyer features the best of heritage architecture — finely milled balustrades and wainscotting in solid oak, gently arched ceilings and stained glass accents, all complemented beautifully by Jane Austen-approved patterned wallpaper.  

Step inside the living room for even more historic charm; cozy up by the fireplace and gaze out the front-facing windows, with more oak and stained glass accents, on a rainy day.

The dining room, with yet another fireplace and wood flooring, is perfect for formal occasions and entertaining guests.

The sunny kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a bright backsplash and white cabinetry throughout. Spend your mornings in the airy breakfast nook, with space for a full table and built-in shelving.

The primary bedroom on the second floor is a creative’s dream — a west-facing sitting room, perfect for writing, remote work or gaining inspiration from the stunning treescape visible through the windows, is attached, as is the blue-tiled ensuite. 

Also on this floor is the library — a beautiful reminder of a bygone era.

The third floor is home to multiple additional bedrooms, each decorated with a historic sensibility of simplicity in mind.

There’s plenty more to enjoy in the basement, with its own recreation room, a temperature controlled wine cellar, a full bathroom and enough storage for any large family’s needs. 

The picturesque backyard, with an English country style garden, seems to be plucked straight from the 1900s. Landscaped with a mix of mature trees and shrubs, the deep lot is a gardener’s dream.

364 Palmerston Blvd. is listed for $3.989 million with Oliver Macko of Sage Real Estate Ltd.

