This $28 million mansion looks like a massive spaceship in the middle of the city

Just minutes from Drake’s residence in the exclusive and celebrity-studded enclave of The Bridle Path stands 30 High Point Rd. for sale, a 26,000-square-foot jaw-dropping estate designed by renowned Canadian architect John C. Parkin. A master of modernism, Parkin believed that great design should be both functional and awe-inspiring— and this eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home will certainly leave you wowed.

A leader in mid-century modern design, Parkin’s firm was behind iconic Toronto buildings and structures that include Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 50 Park Rd. and Don Mills Collegiate Institute. He designed very few residential buildings in his lifetime—so the new owners of 30 High Point Rd. would also be owning a rare piece of Canadian architectural history.

Starting with the black granite-clad bridge at the entry, the home opens to a soaring atrium—a breathtaking fusion of light, space and architectural drama.

This architectural landmark, set on a sprawling 2.12 acre estate, seamlessly blends cutting-edge design with timeless elegance. The striking concrete structure, crafted with Medusa cement and infused with white and pink quarts, only grows brighter and more resilient with each passing year.

Spanning three and a half levels, the home is bathed in natural light, thanks to an array of 48 copper light shaft panels at the rooftop, complemented by expansive wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows. With a design that prioritized privacy through layered land sculpting and thoughtful positioning, every space offers you a front-row seat to bask in the natural light—without the audience.

Built for the unpredictable Toronto weather, this home has it all. Indoor and outdoor living spaces merging effortlessly, from the indoor meditation garden to the luxurious pool area equipped with both an indoor and outdoor pool, hot tub, and water fountain features. Thoughtfully designed for year-round enjoyment, this estate offers the serenity of resort-style living that was so popular in the ’70s but a rare find in modern designs.

Designed for both grand entertaining and effortless everyday living, this architectural masterpiece transforms any occasion into an event. With 26,000 square feet of meticulously designed space, you could host a gala worthy of the city’s elite—picture a live band playing beneath the soaring atrium as guests sip cocktails from the main-floor wet bar.

When the mood shifts, they can descend the elegant floating staircase to the nearly 1,700-square-foot recreation room, where a game of billiards or poker awaits.

And because no great party runs on hors d’oeuvres alone, an adjoining catering kitchen ensures that every bite is as polished as the surroundings.

This high-tech hot spot comes with the works, complete with an indoor drive-through heated parking facility, an electrical car charge, and direct access to the ground-level entertainment area—because the only snow you should be stepping in is on a ski trip. Step inside and arrive in style, with the effortless luxury of a five-star hotel valet.

30 High Point Rd. is listed with Jane Zhang & Associates of Sotheby’s International Realty Brokerage of Canada.

All photos courtesy Jane Zhang & Associates, Sotheby’s.