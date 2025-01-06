This $4.595 million turreted home is a fairytale oasis in the middle of the city

Situated on a quiet street surrounded by mature trees and stately homes, 279 Blythwood Rd. is moments from the boutiques, cafes and dining options of North Toronto — and a stone’s throw from midtown.

For those seeking downtime, this lovely abode just so happens to stand across the street from the expanses of Sherwood Park — a well-loved green space where rolling fields, playgrounds, dog parks and tree-lined trails await.

Of course, given this home has a sprawling backyard, anyone lucky enough to live here could simply swing open the back doors and relax in the great outdoors right at home.

“[The property has] almost half an acre of land fronting onto Sherwood Park and an ultra-private backyard,” notes George Tambakis of Sotheby’s International Realty. “You have incredible privacy and can walk to Summerhill Market, Sherwood Park, Sunnybrook Hospital, and Yonge Street.”

Listed at $4.595,000, 279 Blythwood Rd. boasts three plus two bedrooms, four bathrooms and ample historical charm.

Upon entering the house, it’s clear how much care was taken to maintain the property’s historical elements while incorporating modern comforts.

“The home was built in 1920 and renovated in 2008,” notes Tambakis. “The home is charming with many original details that have so much character.”

On the ground floor, a sunny foyer opens onto a home office, family room and fully modernized eat-in kitchen with access to the spectacular backyard.

Up a winding antique staircase, come upon three tranquil bedrooms — two of which have fireplace features. In the primary suite, a private sitting room and ensuite make for a peaceful retreat.

Discover another comfortable bedroom in the basement, along with a wine cellar and two more spacious rooms offering endless possibilities. Transform them into a home gym, games room or perhaps even a home theatre.

Featuring a bowed solarium and coffered wood walls, the ground-floor office retains a handsome, old-world ambiance.

The family room feels light and airy. Swing open the double doors for fresh air, and enjoy birdsong from the comfort of your living room. In the winter, light up the fireplace and get cozy by the hearth.

Nestled among tall trees and hidden down a 125-foot private drive, this property not only offers extensive outdoor space but ample privacy, too. Create the garden of your dreams, a swimming pool oasis, or a bespoke outdoor kitchen and entertainment terrace.

279 Blythwood Rd. is listed with George Tambakis of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Brokerage.