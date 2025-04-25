This $19.9 million Toronto home is hidden in the middle of the Rosedale ravine

Nestled into the side of the Rosedale ravine is an almost $20 million home that features a heritage facade in the front and a massive glass cube hidden in the back. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom property at 11 Beaumont Rd. was originally designed by the architect behind the Eaton Centre, Eb Zeidler, then reimagined by architect Peter Clewes. The result is a striking combination of modern and classic vibes and a home that blends beautifully into the surrounding nature.

The entrance to the sprawling 7,000-square-foot estate — located on a full 1 acre lot — is almost entirely hidden by towering trees. Upon entering, a two-car garage and additional driveway parking leaves plenty of space for visitors.

A set of steps, surrounded by lush greenery, lead to the front entrance, which opens onto a spacious foyer.

The main floor is sleek and modern, with floor-to-ceiling windows surrounding the living room, dining room, kitchen and sitting area. The kitchen’s hidden cabinetry and all-white countertops blend seamlessly into the surroundings.

The main floor also features a powder room, change room, shower and sauna — and a glass elevator that services every floor.

With sky-high ceilings in the living and sitting room, you can take in the sunlight indoors or walk out onto the main floor patio for quiet mornings surrounded by nature.

Up on the second floor, a sprawling primary bedroom awaits — with its own private balcony and a small sitting area, it’s its own oasis. The minimalist ensuite bathroom features a built-in bathtub and walk-in shower, as well as big floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the nearby forest.

There are three additional bedrooms on this floor, which previous owners converted into an office and exercise room.





The home’s outdoor space is a showstopper, featuring a massive in-ground pool, paved seating area for entertaining and plenty of patio space for entertaining.

The green roof helps the property blend into the surrounding forest.

11 Beaumont Rd. is listed for $19,995,000 with Gillian Oxley at Royal LePage Real Estate Services, Oxley Real Estate.