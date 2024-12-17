Holt Renfrew launches newly revamped ‘ON 3’ space at Bloor Street flagship store

Just in time for the holidays — Holt Renfrew unveiled its newest in-store space at its Bloor St flagship store: ON 3! This floor will feature men’s and women’s fashion as well as exhibitions, pop-ups, panels, and entertainment.

“ON 3 is the launch of an amazing new future for the Bloor Street store and Holt Renfrew. We have not only unified our Bloor flagship store into a one-stop shop, but we are also opening a new menswear destination,” Sebastian Picardo, President and CEO of Holt Renfrew, said in a statement. He added that ON 3 is really about connection and people, “a place where style, culture and community intersect into an exciting new space for our customers.”

Highlights of the space include activations and experiences — throughout the year, the space will feature distinct pop-up experiences including a Men’s Spring/Summer 25 ready-to-wear pop-up with Louis Vuitton; a BETTER™ Gift-shop-in-shop experience featuring vintage pieces and an exclusive collection; and even alcohol-related pop-up experiences (shop while sipping on a Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet!)

The space will also be a platform for local artists to share their creations. Check out the focal wall from two of Toronto’s top artists — Liz Pead created an upcycled tapestry in the new men’s accessories space using fabric offcuts from several brands, including Canadian menswear label Jack Victor. Acclaimed Toronto-based artist Dahae Song produced a beautiful mural in the men’s apparel space, inspired by the Canadian Shield.

For those more into eco-friendly clothing production, visit ON 3’s newly opened H Project shop, which promotes sustainable and ethical luxury products. Jeans lovers can unite at ON 3’s new Denim Lab, which features women’s and men’s denim in one central location, creating an inclusive and communal shopping environment!

“Everyone in the store is excited to showcase the new space and welcome our customers to experience ON 3,” Ralph Roach, DVP, General Manager of Holt Renfrew Bloor Street said in a statement. “We are confident that our customers are going to fall in love with the new experience we have cultivated.”

The space, designed by Studio Paolo Ferrari along with master architect Gensler Toronto, is inspired by Holt Renfrew’s brand values (warmth, unity, passion, and excellence). ON 3 also aligns with the store’s Green Build Standards, so the space features upgraded HVAC systems, and organizers had the 20-year-old travertine floor refinished instead of replaced.

Holt Renfrew’s flagship store is located at 50 Bloor St W., so check out On 3 the next time you drop by!