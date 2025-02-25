Hollywood’s hottest celebrities are flocking to this Toronto chef’s LA restaurant

He got his start at iconic Toronto restaurants like Grazie, Bymark and as a protégé of Mark McEwan at Yorkville’s One, before branching off to lead Buca. Now, chef Rob Gentile has reached new heights with his year-old West Hollywood restaurant, Stella. Hailed as one of the districts “most exciting new Italian restaurants,” it seems that, along with food critics, Hollywood’s hottest stars can’t seem to get enough of the place either.

Opened in March 2024, the two-level, 8,000-square-foot venue occupies the historic space that once housed Madeo, a much-loved Italian restaurant for over 30 years and is a collaboration between Toronto’s Janet Zuccarini and Gentile.

Stella has quickly become a hotspot for A-list celebrities, thanks to its exclusive vibe. Located in the lower level of the luxe 8899 Beverly tower — designed by Olson Kundig — the complex features a pool, fitness studio, 40 private residences and eight custom homes, with prices reaching upwards of $20 million. Since its 2022 debut, the building has attracted high-profile buyers like Matt Damon and Mauricio Umansky.

Adding to its star-studded appeal, last November, none other than Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 50th birthday at Stella, joined by his long-time girlfriend, supermodel Vittoria Ceretti and a celebrity-packed crew, including actors Evan Ross, Tobey Maguire and Joel Edgerton.

And just a few days ago, supermodel Bella Hadid was spotted at Stella, celebrating her recent collaboration with swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis. She was joined by a few of her celeb friends, including Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou, as seen in a video shared by Karanikolaou.

Other celebs known to frequent the spot include Danny DeVito, Sofia Vergara, Lionel Richie and Cedric the Entertainer.

Stella’s Michelin-recommended menu offers Italian classics with a local twist. Highlights include nodini (garlic bread knots), grilled mozzarella over lemon leaves and tableside-carved branzino, all promising simplicity and authentic flavours. Guests can also enjoy fresh su filindeu — considered the world’s rarest pasta — handmade in Stella’s glass pasta lab, which is on display in the dining room.