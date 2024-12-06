Holiday Gift Ideas to Make This Season Unforgettable

The holiday season is here, and it’s time to find gifts that bring smiles and spread cheer. Whether you’re shopping for loved ones, friends, or even treating yourself, our holiday gift guide has something for everyone. From thoughtful surprises to standout finds, we’ve got you covered with ideas to make this season unforgettable!

Cozy Up With Teddy

Experience something extra comfy from Ron White Shoes! Slip into our ultra-cozy wool boucle loafer-slippers, featuring a plush lining and a flexible rubber sole. The Teddy is the ultimate gift—perfect for the hostess, mom, or any special woman in your life. This season, give the gift of luxury and comfort.

Locations include: Manulife Centre / Leaside / Bayview Village / Oakville

Shimmer, Sparkle and Shine

At Secrett Jewel Salon choose from our collection of fine jewellery from the latest designs to the most classic. Select from our amazing choice of gemstones and pearls to create your own distinctive piece and let us transform your ideas into reality. Visit Secrett for all your holiday shopping!

Diamond Dangle Hoops, 13mm,12 rbc Diamonds 0.48cts f,si $3395.00

Located at 162 Cumberland Street. For more information call 416-967 -7500 or visit www.Secrett.ca

Perfectly Gifted Elegance

Baskits knows a thing or two about the perfect gift! Their Canterbury XL Gift Basket blends luxury and festive charm, filled with gourmet treats perfect for holiday gifting. It includes a buffalo check heritage mug, truffle hot chocolate, Dutch chocolate cookies, buttery popcorn and more, all elegantly arranged in a keepsake metal base. Ideal for family, friends, or clients, it brings warmth and joy. Canterbury XL Gift Basket $150

Find out more at baskits.com or call 416-755-1100

For the Book Lover

A book every month for a year!! Give (or receive) the popular book subscription from Mabel’s Fables Bookstore. Receive a parcel with a wrapped book once a month. Custom chosen by age and interests. Contact our booksellers to register.

Located at 662 Mount Pleasant Road

For more information call 416-322-0438 or visit www.mabelsfables.com

Festive Comfort & Style

Beestung Lingerie is celebrating their 19th Holiday season with the very best selection of sleep & lounge-wear. Their luxe lines include Eberjey, Hanro, PJ Salvage, Bedhead and more. Choose from classic pjs like Eberjey’s iconic Gisele Pajama, fun holiday flannel from PJ Salvage, or classic Swiss nightgowns from Hanro. Beestung also carries sleepwear for the guys in your life. Lounge & sleepwear from $110.

Located at 2624 Yonge St. or visit them online at BeestungLingerie.com

Glimmer with Holiday Magic

Discover all that glitters at Cynthia Findlay Fine Jewellery & Antiques! This beautiful vintage 14kt. yellow gold ring that features 1 round green cabochon emerald, weighing approximately 0.98ct. It is surrounded by a two tiered circular melee of 28 round brilliant cut diamonds, est. 0.56cts. (clarity VS-SI1 & I-J colour). Product number 88676

Call store for details at 416-260-9057 and shop online at www.cynthiafindlay.com

Glamorous Holidays Begin Here

Give the gift of style this Holiday Season from Blowdry Lounge – Toronto’s premiere ‘Blowdry’ salon. Designed to maintain healthy and styled hair in between haircuts and colours, treat that special someone on your list with a gift card to Blowdry! They have 3 locations in Toronto: Yonge Street, Avenue Road and in Brookfield Place downtown, on the concourse level.

Memorable Gift Idea

Family History Studio produces professional custom biography videos! Before they’re lost forever, we capture your senior loved one’s stories for future generations. We also produce family milestone bios for graduations, wedding couples, anniversaries, retirements and more. A timeless holiday gift for the whole family!

Video packages start at $1195

For more information, call 416-822 -2329 or visit familyhistorystudio.com

Shine Bright this Season

Don’t miss out on a holiday visit to Act II Fine Jewellery— your perfect festive shopping destination. 50 Years of Celebrating the Holiday Season! Limited Time Holiday Special! 2 X 1/2 CT = 1CT Total Lab Grown Diamond Studs in 14KT White or Yellow Gold.1 CT total lab diamond studs – $599

Located at 33 Steeles Ave. W., Thornhill

For more information, call 905-695-3737 or visit www.act2finejewellery.com

A Gift That Moves You

Give the Gift of Flexibility! StretchLab gift cards are the perfect way to show you care. Our personalized stretch sessions are tailored to every age and fitness level. Choose between instant eGift cards or traditional physical cards with flexible shipping options. Customize your thoughtful gift today! StretchLab Gift Card, options from $20 to $200 or custom.

They have two locations:

1250 Yonge St. 416-533-4700 rosedale@stretchlab.com

754 Bathurst St. 416-641-2759 mirvishvillage@stretchlab.com

Dazzling Finds for the Holidays

Looking for something unique? You can find some hidden treasures this holiday season at Hwy 404 & Steeles Flea Market. Like these perfect for any occasion, timeless, hypoallergenic, nickel-free, pearl stud earrings that strike a balance between understated charm and high-impact glamour. Their oversized design adds a touch of drama while remaining effortlessly chic. Luxury style, humble pricing. Oversized Pearl Studs $55.00

Located at 2900 Steeles Ave. E., Markham

For more information, call 905 -709-0004 or visit www.404steelesfleamarket.com

Sharp Looks for the Season

Find the perfect gifts for the special men in your life at The Coop! With hundreds of styles and top designer labels to choose from—shirts, jeans, t-shirts, suits, and more—we’ve got something for everyone. Call the store for details at 416 544 9944

Located at 156 Duncan Mill Road #19 or visit www.coopink.com

Diamonds for Every Moment

At Van Rijk Jewellers, you can find something special for anyone on your list! Diamond studs are a timeless expression of love and beauty, and are the perfect gift to show that special someone that you care. Available in many sizes and price ranges, diamond stud earrings are the perfect accessory that will go with everything.

Price available on request.

Located at 90 Eglinton Ave. E.

For more information call 416-440-0123 or visit vanrijk.com

Festive Finds for Everyone

Get into the holiday spirit at Dr. Flea’s Farmers Market! Open every Saturday and Sunday, 10 AM to 5 PM year round. Shop indoors in a huge, fully heated venue and stock up on the freshest fruits and vegetables to make your family gatherings extra special this holiday season. Pricing varies.

Located at 8 Westmore Drive

For more information, call 416-745 3532 (FLEA) www.drfleas.com

Celebrate with Delicious Dishes

Make your holiday celebrations stress-free with Centre Street Deli! Whether it’s a festive party or a cozy family gathering, let them handle the delicious details. From their famous Authentic Old Fashioned Montreal Smoked Meat to party trays, appetizers, sandwiches and desserts, they’ve got everything you need to feed your loved ones this season.

They have 2 locations: 995 Bay St. Toronto and 1136 Centre St. Thornhill

Call for details at 905-731-8037