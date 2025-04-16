Historic Prince Edward County concert venue announces summer music series

Cottage season is almost here and with it a slew of announcements of all the fun to be had this summer including the return of Base31 in Prince Edward County. Set on a sprawling 70-acre site that was once a Second World War air training base, the venue is now a cultural hub blending historic charm with big-name concerts, and the cottage-forward site just announced its summer series.

Things get started on the Canada Day weekend, with Toronto legends Blue Rodeo kicking things off on June 28. From there, the season keeps rolling with a mix of beloved homegrown acts and genre-spanning favourites. On July 5, Montreal indie-pop veterans Stars bring their dreamy melodies to the stage, joined by rising star Ruby Waters. The following weekend, Newfoundland’s folk-rock favourite Alan Doyle is set to charm the crowd on July 12. On July 19, Saskatchewan rockers The Sheepdogs return. Then, on July 26, the legendary Rick Sheppard’s Drifters serve up a hit parade of classic pop and soul.

August gets louder at Base31 with post-grunge band Default on August 9.

After that comes the Pretty Excellent Country Music Festival with headliner Dean Brody on Aug. 16, and alt-country trio Elliott BROOD returning to the smaller Sergeants Mess Hall stage the night before. But that’s not the only festival in Prince Edward County, the Rock The County Music Festival brings two nights of pure rock nostalgia with I Mother Earth on Aug. 22 and Big Wreck on Aug. 23. Closing out the month, Marianas Trench is featured on Aug. 30.

Things start to slow down after Labour Day, but there are still three great shows for those who love a fall getaway to The County.

On Sept. 13, Classic Albums Live will perform Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Chronicle, Vol. 1. Charlotte Cardin returns to Base31 on Sept. 20 followed by the distinct vocals and quirky charm of Crash Test Dummies on Sept. 27. Rounding out the fall season at Base31, it’s a synth-pop time warp on Oct. 4 with Men Without Hats and Spoons sharing the bill.

Base31, which opened in 2022, also boasts an open-air market known as The Commissary, and historic Exhibition Hall. Shows for the most intimate 170-seat Sergeants Mess Hall is still to come.