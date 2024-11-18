High tea gets a Toronto glow-up with these 5 bold new takes on the tradition

High tea in Toronto isn’t just about cucumber sandwiches and fine china anymore. The city’s tea scene has traded tradition for creative twists, bubbly add-ons and plates that are as photo-worthy as they are snackable. From unconventional menus to over-the-top themes, these spots are rethinking the ritual. Bring your appetite (and maybe your camera) because this isn’t your grandma’s tea party.

W Hotel

W Toronto’s High Beau-Tea turns your average afternoon tea into something entirely more fabulous. Served in a custom makeup case, this beauty-inspired experience features sweet and savoury bites like edible strawberry ‘lipsticks,’ ruby fudge ‘chapeaux,’ and clotted ‘night’ cream. Paired with premium floral teas, you can level up the luxe with prosecco or Champagne by the glass _ or go all in with a bottle. It’s high tea, but make it runway-ready, perfect for those who like their tea with a side of glamour.

Reid’s Distillery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐄𝐈𝐃’𝐒 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐘 (@reidsdistillery)

Reid’s Distillery is putting its own spin on afternoon tea with a Gin High Tea that’s as bold as it is delicious. Guests can indulge in scones and finger sandwiches, paired with tea-infused gin cocktail teapots served over ice, or opt for a classic cocktail to mix things up. At $55 per person, this 2.5-hour experience isn’t your typical high tea — it’s a boozy, flavour-packed affair that’s perfect for those looking to elevate their afternoon – and it’s in a distillery – how cool!

T-Buds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Buds Toronto – Afternoon Tea Lounge (@tbudstoronto)

T-Buds food and tea lounge is serving up a High Tea experience that’s anything but ordinary. Start with a pot of tea, then dive into a spread of warm savouries, from mini cottage pies to crispy puff pastries filled with creamy parmesan chicken. Cold savouries follow, like egg salad in flaky croissants and roasted aubergine sandwiches with sundried tomato tapenade. For dessert? Think freshly baked scones, mini pavlova and decadent chocolate truffle cake or tiramisu-brownies. All this for $58 per person, plus a flute of sparkling tea to toast the occasion

Kasa Moto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasa Moto (@kasa_moto)

Kasa Moto is taking high tea to new heights _ Japanese style. Served daily from 2 to 5 p.m., this $95 experience for two is a masterclass in blending tradition with innovation. Instead of your typical finger sandwiches, expect delicate bites like wagyu sliders with wasabi aioli, inari sushi with house-braised shiitake and tuna crispy rice drizzled in unagi sauce. The showstopper, though? A one litre sake sangria packed with lychee juice, rum, and a citrusy punch that’ll make you rethink your standard afternoon cocktail.

My Cup of Tea

My Cup of Tea’s Teddy Bear Christmas tea set is here to make your holiday afternoons sweeter. For $43.99, you’ll get a festive spread that includes bear-shaped eggnog cream puffs, white chocolate cherry pound cake and classic butter scones, plus a pot of tea (choose from 30 loose-leaf blends) or a cup of coffee. There’s also a savoury lineup with spinach and cheese stuffed bread, crabmeat seaweed pasta salad and corn and cheese egg bites.