Here’s where you can find the most delicious bowls of ramen in Toronto

One of the best ways to warm up from November’s bitter temperatures is with a hearty bowl of ramen. For those who have never tried the dish, ramen is a Japanese noodle soup that sees a delicious medley of vegetables, meat, and fast cooking noodles served up in a simmering broth. Whether you prefer your noodles thin or thick, your ramen vegetarian, vegan, or with a choice of pork, chicken, or beef, this is a meal that’s perfect for lunch or dinner and can be found in endless Japanese restaurants across the city. Here are five places that are serving some of the best ramen in Toronto.

Kinton Ramen

It’s no surprise that one of Toronto’s first Japanese ramen restaurants, Kinton Ramen, has become a local favourite. Kinton uses a specialty technique to master their homemade noodles which are then added to a pork and chicken bone soup base. Alongside these meaty favourites, Kinton Ramen offers a vegetarian broth filled with deliciously seasoned and simmered vegetables. The restaurant also offers ramen meal sets that feed anywhere from one to four people. Kinton Ramen is located at various locations in the city including 90 Eglinton Ave. E.

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santouka Dundas (@santouka_dundas)

Santouka, a global chain that started in Hokkaido in the late ’80s, serves a bowl of ramen that’s pure balance. The rich, pork-bone broth is savoury yet clean, with layers of sesame, scallion and a deep and delicious finish. The noodles are perfect, and the braised pork cheek is a must-try. A staff favourite is the shoyu with its smokey flavour and nori topping. Santouka is located at 91 Dundas St. E., and 2057 Yonge St.

Ramen Isshin

For vegetarian ramen lovers, Ramen Isshin is the place to be! The vegetarian roasted garlic shoyu comes topped with delicious sauteed, buttoned and wood ear mushrooms, seaweed, and bamboo shoots. The vegetarian dishes can also be ordered with egg-free noodles to support a vegan diet as well. Ramen Isshin is located at 421 College St., and 609 Queen St. W.

Ryus Noodle Bar



Found in the east end of the city, Ryus Noodle Bar shot to fame in Toronto back in 2018, when it opened at its original Baldwin St. location. While there are plenty of delicious ramen bowls to try, like the spicy miso or the shoyu, the majority of Ryus’ ramen is centred around Ontario chicken and is a popular choice, along with all of the ramen done in clear broth. There’s also a 58°C Angus Roast Beef ramen, and plenty of vegetarian options.

Ryus Noodle Bar is located at 786 Broadview Ave.

Konjiki