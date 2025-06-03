Here’s what’s behind those hazy skies in Toronto and how long it will last

Dozens of out-of-control wildfires are burning across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and even parts of northern Ontario, with smoke from more than 100 wildfires spreading throughout most of Canada and into the U.S.

While Toronto might experience some hazy skies as a result of the smoke, it isn’t expected to impact ground-level air (at least for now).

Meteorologists are warning of hazy skies in Toronto this week as wildfires continue to blaze in northwestern Ontario, meanwhile hotter temperatures are expected to seep in this week. #Wildfires #Ontariohttps://t.co/bLd3F4q29w — Now Toronto (@nowtoronto) June 3, 2025

As of Tuesday morning, Toronto’s Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) remains at 3, which is considered low risk. But, Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson explained to TorontoToday that changes in weather or wind patterns could potentially worsen local conditions.

“The wildfire smoke can be transported great distances, and if the concentrations are high enough, the surface effects can be felt a long distance away from the fires,” Coulson said.

Forecasts from FireSmoke Canada also indicate that air quality in Toronto could get worse in the coming days, and Environment Canada has reported that the AQHI could rise to 4 (a moderate-risk level) later this week. Once that happens, the agency advises that vulnerable groups, like seniors, pregnant individuals and people with pre-existing health conditions, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities.

The agency notes that people who are otherwise healthy might also experience symptoms, like irritated eyes, increased mucus production in the nose or throat, coughing

and difficulty breathing, especially during exercise.

As of early June, states of emergency have been declared across the Prairie regions, with thousands of residents forced to evacuate.

“Smoke from wildfires in Manitoba and Ontario will continue to affect the area through the remainder of the day,” Environment Canada stated on its website on Monday, adding that improvement is likely as the wind direction changes westerly.