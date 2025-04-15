Here’s how to get free passes for massive Leafs playoff parties at Maple Leaf Square

With the Toronto Maple Leafs heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and currently sitting pretty at the top of the Atlantic Division (50-26-4), there’ll likely be tons of celebrations taking place across the city. This year, Scotiabank is bringing back Maple Leaf Square tailgate parties, touting them as the ultimate destination for Leafs fans looking to rally around the team and show their support during the playoffs!

Tailgates will be located at Maple Leaf Square, just outside of Scotiabank Arena. At every home and away game, Leafs fans are invited to watch the game on the big screen and cheer on the team together, while enjoying on-stage programming, appearances from special guests, giveaways, a live DJ, food and drinks, merch pop-ups and more!

The parties begin two hours before the beginning of the game and only require a free mobile pass to enter! Passes will be available the day before each confirmed game at 1:00 pm, click here for more info.

The playoffs are scheduled to begin on Sat April 19. Toronto has two games remaining in the regular season and needs only one more point to clinch the Atlantic division — the team takes on the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday before finishing the regular season at Scotiabank against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. If the Leafs secure the Atlantic Division, the team will take on the Ottawa Senators in the first round of playoffs!

While tailgates are free to enter, expect to pay through the nose for playoff tickets. Resale companies like StubHub are selling tickets for anywhere from $354 (section 311) to $2,900+ (section 106) for individual tickets for Home Game 1. On Ticketmaster, Home Game 4 resale tickets range from $361 in the 300 level to $3,615 in section 115, while on StubHub, they’re going as high as $5,577/ticket (section 107).