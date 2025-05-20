Here’s how to get $30 tickets to some amazing concerts in Toronto this summer

If you’re a little low on funds but still want to attend some of the best concerts across Canada this summer, Live Nation is launching a ‘$30 Ticket to Summer’ promotion beginning May 21! True to its name, concert tickets across the country will go for just $30 and will include all service fees (although taxes will be added at checkout).
The deal is available for a limited time on select shows. While ticket purchase limits will vary by event, there’s no limit to how many different events you can buy tickets for!
The full list of concerts, dates and venue locations will be revealed on May 21, but a few artists/bands have already been announced:
- $UICIDEBOY$
- AJR
- ALICE COOPER & JUDAS PRIEST
- AVRIL LAVIGNE
- BARENAKED LADIES
- BIG TIME RUSH
- BILLY IDOL
- THE BLACK KEYS
- BLINK-182
- CODY JINKS
- COHEED AND CAMBRIA
- COUNTING CROWS
- CREED
- CYNDI LAUPER
- DIERKS BENTLEY
- DISPATCH
- THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
- THE DRIVER ERA
- GLASS ANIMALS
- GOO GOO DOLLS
- HALSEY
- HARDY
- HAUSER
- JAMES TAYLOR
- KEITH URBAN
- KESHA
- KIDZ BOP KIDS
- LEON BRIDGES
- LITTLE BIG TOWN
- +LIVE+ & COLLECTIVE SOUL
- LUKE BRYAN
- NELLY
- THE OFFSPRING
- PANTERA
- PAPA ROACH & RISE AGAINST
- PEACH PIT & BRISTON MARONEY
- PIERCE THE VEIL
- ROD STEWART
- RUSS
- SIMPLE MINDS
- SIMPLE PLAN
- SLIGHTLY STOOPID
- STYX & KEVIN CRONIN BAND
- SUMMER OF LOUD
- TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND
- THOMAS RHETT
- TOTO + CHRISTOPHER CROSS + MEN AT WORK
- TYLER CHILDERS
- VOLBEAT
- WEIRD AL YANKOVIC
- WILLIE NELSON
Visit LiveNation.com/TicketToSummer to see the full list of participating events, select the concert you’re interested in, look for the ‘$30 Ticket to Summer’ ticket type, add the ticket(s) to your cart, and proceed to checkout!
And if you’re looking for more events to enjoy as the weather heats up, check out Canada’s largest outdoor art fair at Nathan Phillips Square or the incredible music lineup at the annual Do West Fest street festival!