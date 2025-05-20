Here’s how to get $30 tickets to some amazing concerts in Toronto this summer

If you’re a little low on funds but still want to attend some of the best concerts across Canada this summer, Live Nation is launching a ‘$30 Ticket to Summer’ promotion beginning May 21! True to its name, concert tickets across the country will go for just $30 and will include all service fees (although taxes will be added at checkout).

The deal is available for a limited time on select shows. While ticket purchase limits will vary by event, there’s no limit to how many different events you can buy tickets for!

The full list of concerts, dates and venue locations will be revealed on May 21, but a few artists/bands have already been announced:

$UICIDEBOY$

AJR

ALICE COOPER & JUDAS PRIEST

AVRIL LAVIGNE

BARENAKED LADIES

BIG TIME RUSH

BILLY IDOL

THE BLACK KEYS

BLINK-182

CODY JINKS

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

COUNTING CROWS

CREED

CYNDI LAUPER

DIERKS BENTLEY

DISPATCH

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

THE DRIVER ERA

GLASS ANIMALS

GOO GOO DOLLS

HALSEY

HARDY

HAUSER

JAMES TAYLOR

KEITH URBAN

KESHA

KIDZ BOP KIDS

LEON BRIDGES

LITTLE BIG TOWN

+LIVE+ & COLLECTIVE SOUL

LUKE BRYAN

NELLY

THE OFFSPRING

PANTERA

PAPA ROACH & RISE AGAINST

PEACH PIT & BRISTON MARONEY

PIERCE THE VEIL

ROD STEWART

RUSS

SIMPLE MINDS

SIMPLE PLAN

SLIGHTLY STOOPID

STYX & KEVIN CRONIN BAND

SUMMER OF LOUD

TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND

THOMAS RHETT

TOTO + CHRISTOPHER CROSS + MEN AT WORK

TYLER CHILDERS

VOLBEAT

WEIRD AL YANKOVIC

WILLIE NELSON

Visit LiveNation.com/TicketToSummer to see the full list of participating events, select the concert you’re interested in, look for the ‘$30 Ticket to Summer’ ticket type, add the ticket(s) to your cart, and proceed to checkout!

