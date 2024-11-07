Here is where to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies in Toronto

For those looking to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country during times of war, military conflict, and in peacekeeping, the City of Toronto is hosting a Remembrance Day ceremony at Old City Hall on Nov. 11 at 10:45 a.m.

There will also be a live stream of the event on the city YouTube channel.

There will be ceremonies at the following locations beginning at 10:45 a.m:

East York Civic Centre Memorial Gardens, 850 Coxwell Ave.

Etobicoke Civic Centre Cenotaph, 399 The West Mall

Fort York National Historic Site, Garrison Common, 100 Garrison Rd. (begins at 10:30 a.m.)

Meridian Arts Centre, George Weston Recital Hall, 5040 Yonge St., North York

Scarborough War Memorial, 2190 Kingston Rd.

York Civic Centre Cenotaph, 2700 Eglinton Ave. W.

A new location at York Cemetery – Cenotaph, 160 Beecroft Road

The City of Toronto sign will be lit in red in remembrance.

Road Closures

Road closures and TTC diversions will occur near Old City Hall on Monday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to noon, affecting Bay St. from Albert St. to Richmond St. W., with local access only to Albert St. from southbound Bay St., and Queen St. W. from Bay St. to east of York St.

Queen’s Park

The Province of Ontario will also be holding a Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Ontario Veterans’ Memorial on the front lawn of Queen’s Park at 10:45 a.m.

As part of this service, Premier Doug Ford and Brigadier-General J.J. Major, Commander 4th Canadian Division will be making remarks.

Indigenous Remembrance Day

Nov. 8 has been established to recognize the courage and sacrifice of First Nation, Inuit and Métis people in military service.

Mayor Chow is proclaiming November 8 as Indigenous Veterans Day, during which the Toronto Sign will be illuminated in the colors of the Medicine Wheel—red, white, yellow, and black.

A ceremony, led by Grandmother Vivian Recollet and attended by the Toronto Council Fire Eagle Staff, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Toronto City Hall.

The Service of Remembrance will return to the Soldiers’ Tower at the University of Toronto for a special ceremony to honour those alumni, students, faculty, and staff who fell in the First and Second World Wars, as well as other conflicts. It begins at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. In addition, all flags at the university will be flown at half-mast, and there will be a free public reception in the Great Hall of Hart House following the ceremony.

There will also be a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Toronto Zoo on Nov. 11 at the Waterside Theatre beginning at 10:55. This will be the 37th annual ceremony.

“Veterans and the general public are invited to join in remembering and honouring the many wartime sacrifices that Canadians have made for their country at your Toronto Zoo’s 37th Remembrance Day Ceremony,” the Zoo’s website reads.

12,000 Canadian Flags

There is a beautiful display of Canadian Flags on the front lawn of the historic Manulife headquarters at 200 Bloor St. E. that is running from Nov. 2 to 11. Admission is free.

And to all our veterans, a sincere and heartfelt thank you.