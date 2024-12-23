Here is what’s open on Christmas day in Toronto

If the thought of staying home on Christmas day makes you say, ‘Bah Humbug’ there are still plenty of spots in the city that plan to stay open to help keep your spirits bright.

Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, and most businesses and government offices will be closed. And with a mega-storm of some sort bearing down on poor Toronto, planning ahead is essential to minimize any time spent on roads no matter how you plan on travelling.

Here’s a look at what will be open on December 25.

Transportation

TTC and GO Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule.

Entertainment

Movie Theatres remain open. Check local listings for showtimes.

Outdoor Skating Rinks: to search by location, visit the city’s website to learn more.

Tourist Attractions

Allen Garden and Centennial Park Conservatory 160 Gerrard St. — 151 Elmcrest Rd. 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

High Park Zoo (in High Park) 1873 Bloor St. W. 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada 288 Bremner Blvd. 9:00 am – 9:00 pm

Riverdale Farm 201 Winchester St. 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Toronto Zoo 2000 Meadowvale Rd. 10:30 am – 3:30 pm

Shopping

Pacific Mall 4300 Steeles Ave. E., Markham 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Rexall (select locations)

Shoppers Drugmart (select locations)

Grocery Retailers

Galleria Supermarket 351 Bloor St. W. 8:00 am – 10:00 pm

Galleria Supermarket 7040 Yonge St. open 24 hours

Galleria Supermarket 558 Yonge St. 8:00 am – 10:00 pm

Galleria Supermarket 865 York Mills Rd. 7:00 am – 10:00 pm

The Food Depot 150 Dupont St. open 24 hours

The Kitchen Table 705 King St. W. 6:00 am – 2:00 am

The Kitchen Table 10 Queen’s Quay W. 6:00 am – 12:00 am

The Kitchen Table 389 Spadina Rd. 7:00 am – 12:00 am

Summerhill Market (select locations) 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Rabba Fine Foods (all locations) open 24 hours

Fast Food

Many fast-food establishments will remain open on Christmas Day for take-out, although most will be operating at reduced hours.

Starbucks (select locations).

Tim Hortons (select locations).

Pizza Pizza online & phone ordering is closed on Christmas day. Select locations will be open for walk-in.

Restaurants (Dine-in)

Plenty of restaurants will be open to dine in on Christmas day and there are still a bunch of reservations available. Here are our faves.