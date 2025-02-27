Here is what we know about Sabrina Carpenter’s two Toronto shows this year

Sabrina Carpenter had a huge sold-out show in Scotiabank Arena last September thanks, in part, to her song of the year “Espresso,” which was streamed more than any other piece of music in 2024. The biggest pop star in the world who isn’t named Taylor Swift just announced a return trip to the city in 2025 and tickets will sell out in seconds. Here is what we know.

Carpenter has been vocal about her love for Toronto and let’s face it who doesn’t. She even visited a local record store last time she was here. Carpenter will be back for not one, but two nights at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 10 and 11. Joining her on stage will be special guests Ravyn Lenae (“Love Me Not”) and Amber Mark (“Lose My Cool”).

So excited to announce an additional leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour — coming back to a few select cities this fall! New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto and Pittsburgh (for taxes🤍)

with special guests @oliviadeano, @ravynlenae & @ambermark Once again — make sure to head… pic.twitter.com/iYyCPyrmIw — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) February 27, 2025

The Short n’ Sweet tour, named after her latest album, originally launched in September 2024 and wrapped with a three-night finale in Los Angeles. Now, after a European leg kicking off in March, she’s set to hit key North American cities—including New York, Nashville, L.A., and, of course, Toronto—in October and November.

Presale opens on March 4 at 12 p.m. (registration available via Sabrina Carpenter’s website), with general sales through Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. on March 7. Expect a frenzy—because Toronto fans won’t want to miss their second chance to see the “Espresso” singer live.

And, if you miss ticket sales, don’t worry grotesquely exaggerated resale tickets will be available moments later.