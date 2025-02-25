Here is the presale code to Neil Young’s Toronto concert this summer

Legendary Toronto musician Neil Young is set to return to Toronto this summer as part of his highly anticipated Love Earth world tour. Fans can catch Young at Budweiser Stage on Aug. 17, where he will be joined by his band, The Chrome Hearts.

As one might recall, the last time Young played the Bud stage, it sold out in minutes, and tickets skyrocketed in price almost immediately. Well, if you have a presale code, the playing field versus the dreaded scalpers who suck the joy out of live music wherever they gather, might be levelled to some degree.

To that end, the presale code for the Live Nation ticket event happening Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. is listed as DUET. Get there early, get your tickets and have your fun.

Young is also doing his part to end the scourge of ticket scalping, by using what is called Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange tool. But, apparently, that is not available in Canada. Of course, he could just demand that Ticketmaster stop the transfer of tickets for his show. A move initiated by a number of cool artists such as The Cure and Billie Eilish that drastically cuts down on scalping. So maybe he’s not all that progressive after all?

Toronto has always held a special place in Young’s heart. Having spent many years growing up in North Toronto, playing in and around Yorkville, before achieving international fame, he has frequently returned to perform in front of devoted hometown fans.

He is best-known for his timeless hits such as “Heart of Gold,” “Harvest Moon,” and “Rockin’ in the Free World.” The “Love Earth” tour, named after his recent environmentally conscious album, promises a mix of classic anthems and new material that speaks to the artist’s ongoing passion for music and activism.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28.