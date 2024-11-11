Here are the best Toronto theatre productions to see right now

Toronto’s theatre scene is buzzing this season with some exciting, diverse productions that are worth checking out. Whether you’re in the mood for the nostalgic magic of The Lion King, a provocative take on The Merchant of Venice with Playing Shylock, or a darkly comedic dive into the real estate frenzy in The Bidding War, there’s something for everyone. And if you’re looking for a holiday pick-me-up, The Wizard of Oz promises a campy, family-friendly extravaganza with a nod to Toronto’s panto roots. Here’s a quick look at what’s on stage this season.

On Stage

Lion King, Princess of Wales

Disney’s Lion King has seen many countless productions, in addition to so many other movies, and books. It’s about as well-known a story as there could be. But, when the house lights dim on the current production at the venerable Princess of Wales theatre, and those first iconic few lines from Rafiki, played by Zama Magudelela in this production, rang out to begin one of this best opening scenes in musical theatre, it didn’t matter. The magic transports you to the African savannah and the rest is a glorious wave of nostalgia, wonderful music and, yes, joy. One forgets how many memorable songs come from this plucky musical about lion cub Simba and his journey from young outcast and wanderer getting his “Hakuna Matata” on with Timon and Pumbaa to his journey back to pride lands to become the leader he was always meant to be. It’s about as perfect a family theatre experience as one can find. This production runs until April 27, 2025.

Playing Shylock, Berkeley Street Theatre

Playing Shylock, running until Nov. 24, is a stirring Canadian Stage production featuring the acclaimed actor Saul Rubinek, dives deeply into questions of identity, public discourse, and the powerful role of theatre in modern society. This provocative play, a reimagining of The Merchant of Venice, begins with a mid-performance cancellation that launches a jaw-dropping monologue from Shylock, addressing cultural tensions and the complexities of representation. It’s modern and rooted in the world of classics. What could be better? Critics have praised the show as “bracing” and “transformative.” Directed by Martin Kinch, this 80-minute theatrical production is being staged at one of my favourite Toronto stages — the Berkeley Street Theatre, which just so happens to be where Rubinek launched his career with Toronto Free Theatre, which would later become Canadian Stage. Yes, a full circle moment for this great actor.

The Bidding War, Crow’s Theatre

In The Bidding War, a world-premiere production by Crow’s Theatre running until Dec. 15, Toronto’s cutthroat housing market takes centre stage in a wild comedy. Written by Michael Ross Albert and directed by Paolo Santalucia, the play unfolds over a single, frantic 12-hour open house where a feeding frenzy ensues for the city’s last affordable home. If you know, you know. The action spirals into a darkly humourous look at the desperation of homebuyers, the antics of real estate agents, and the absurdity of gentrification. Featuring an ensemble cast of celebrated actors such as Aurora Browne, Sergio Di Zio, Fiona Reid, and Gregory Prest, The Bidding War sets its satiric sights on the average homebuyer as they navigate sabotage, skyrocketing prices, and the thrill of the chase. Sounds like a very Toronto and very funny production. And, it’s Fiona Reid! You know it’s going to be good.

Evil Dead: The Musical Okay, all this Christmas stuff already getting on your last nerve? Well, Evil Dead: The Musical is far removed from a Hallmark movie as one can find on a Toronto stage this month. It is hard to believe I first saw this production two decades ago, but it was off-the-wall fun then, and I’m sure it will hit the mark for those looking for some fun. Fans can sing along as a group of college friends unwittingly unleash demonic forces during a weekend at an isolated cabin. Led by Ash, the unexpected hero, you know and you love from the classic Sam Rami flicks Evil Dead I and II and Army of Darkness, the show packs a punch with its iconic “Splatter Zone,” where audience members can get drenched in faux blood. The production has been extended in January, so if the Yuletide season is getting you down, this is my suggestion.

A Case for the Existence of God, Coal Mine Theatre

The Coal Mine Theatre presents A Case for the Existence of God, running until Dec. 1. Directed by Ted Dykstra, Samuel D. Hunter’s award-winning play follows Keith, a mortgage broker, and Ryan, a yogurt plant worker, who connect unexpectedly in a cubicle, finding empathy and shared struggles in a discussion that goes beyond financial woes. The play stars Noah Reid, of TV’s Schitt’s Creek alongside Mazin Elsadig, an alum of Degrassi, in an intimate drama exploring themes of financial insecurity, single fatherhood, and human connection. Looking for some more heady theatrical fare to give your brain and your heart something to munch on? This play could be most satisfying.

Opening Soon

Master Plan, Soulpepper This very-Toronto play by the esteemed Michael Healey got its world premiere in 2023 at Crow’s Theatre and now gets a remount collab courtesy of Crow’s Theatre and Soulpepper. The new production of Master Plan features many of the same cast members as the critically acclaimed Crow’s production last year including Ben Carlson, Christopher Allen, Philippa Domville and Mike Shara, so expect a wonderful remount by Soulpepper. Adapted from Josh O’Kane’s best-selling book Sideways: The City Google Couldn’t Buy, this play pulls back the curtain on the ambitious, messy affair between tech giant Sidewalk Labs (Google) and Waterfront Toronto. With humour and sharp commentary, it explores the clash of big tech, government bureaucracy, and public consultation gone awry. It’s a play every Torontonian would benefit from seeing. Master Plan runs at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts from Nov. 26 to Dec. 29.