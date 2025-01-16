Here are all the must-see stargazing events in Toronto for 2025

If you were lucky enough to watch the Quadrantids meteor shower earlier this month, you experienced one of Earth’s best annual meteor showers! If you missed it, don’t worry — there are plenty of other ways to explore the cosmos this year. Here’s a guide to 2025’s most spectacular stargazing events that you can witness in and around Toronto.

Total lunar eclipse (“Blood Moon”)

When: March 13-14, 2025

Last April, Torontonians were treated to a total solar eclipse, but this March will bring something even more enchanting — a total lunar eclipse. This phenomenon, where the moon turns a deep red-orange colour, is also known as a Blood Moon, and it will be visible throughout North America. According to space.com, this will be the first total lunar eclipse anywhere in the world since November of 2022, and the first of three in 2025 and 2026. Watch as the full Worm Moon (the traditional name given to the full moon in March) rises and then drifts into Earth’s shadow. This phase — where 100 per cent of the lunar surface is enveloped in a bright reddish-orange hue — will last about 65 minutes.

Partial solar eclipse

When: March 29, 2025

This is the chance for you to put your eclipse glasses from last year to good use! In late March, a partial solar eclipse will be visible at sunrise from Toronto, covering about 94% of the sun. The celestial phenomenon will start at about 7:03 am, peak at 7:06 am, and end at around 7:10 am, according to TimeandDate.com. Even though the event will be brief, eclipse glasses are advised during that 7-minute period when looking directly at the sun.

Meteor Showers

When: April 22, May 5–6, Aug 11–12, Oct 8–9, Oct 20–21, Nov 17–18, Dec 13–14, Dec 21–22, 2025

There are quite a few magical meteor showers Torontonians can gaze upon in 2025! According to TimeandDate.com, you don’t need special equipment to view these celestial events. Check the timing for when the meteors are expected to peak. Find a secluded, yet safe viewing spot outside (preferably away from the city lights). A few good spots include Tommy Thompson park (Leslie Street spit), Ward’s Island and Gibraltar Beach (south-face on the island), the Scarborough Bluffs, and Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Preserve in Muskoka.

Once you find the perfect spot, lie down on the ground and look up at the sky (meteors can appear in any part of the night sky).

Lyrids : Wake up early! This meteor show is expected to peak in the pre-dawn hours of April 22. You’ll likely spot about 10 to 20 meteors per hour​ (keep in mind that the approaching sunrise will hinder the shower’s visibility). According to NASA, this is one of Earth’s oldest known meteor showers — the Lyrids have been observed for about 2,700 years!

: Wake up early! This meteor show is expected to peak in the pre-dawn hours of April 22. You’ll likely spot about 10 to 20 meteors per hour​ (keep in mind that the approaching sunrise will hinder the shower’s visibility). According to NASA, this is one of Earth’s oldest known meteor showers — the Lyrids have been observed for about 2,700 years! Eta Aquarids : The Eta Aquarids shower is expected to peak overnight between May 5 and 6, producing up to 60 meteors per hour under favourable conditions​. Look out for it between the hours of 3 am and 6 am.

: The Eta Aquarids shower is expected to peak overnight between May 5 and 6, producing up to 60 meteors per hour under favourable conditions​. Look out for it between the hours of 3 am and 6 am. Perseids : The Perseids are made of tiny space debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle, and this meteor shower is one of the brightest of the year! It will take place between July 17 and Aug 24, but peak on the night of Aug 12–13 between 8 pm and 6 am.

: The Perseids are made of tiny space debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle, and this meteor shower is one of the brightest of the year! It will take place between July 17 and Aug 24, but peak on the night of Aug 12–13 between 8 pm and 6 am. Draconids: The Draconids shower is one of two meteor showers that will grace the Toronto skies in October, peaking on the night of Oct 8–9 between 7 pm and 7 am. According to TimeandDate.com, the Draconids have had some of the most spectacular meteor showers in recorded history.

The Draconids shower is one of two meteor showers that will grace the Toronto skies in October, peaking on the night of Oct 8–9 between 7 pm and 7 am. According to TimeandDate.com, the Draconids have had some of the most spectacular meteor showers in recorded history. Orionids: The Orionids are also active every October and should peak on the night of Oct 20–21, between 11 pm and 8 am. Just like The Eta Aquarids, this meteor shower is created by debris left by the Comet Halley.

The Orionids are also active every October and should peak on the night of Oct 20–21, between 11 pm and 8 am. Just like The Eta Aquarids, this meteor shower is created by debris left by the Comet Halley. Leonids: This shower is called Leonids because the meteors appear to emerge from the constellation Leo. It’ll peak on the night of Nov 17–18, look out for it anytime between midnight and 7 am.

This shower is called Leonids because the meteors appear to emerge from the constellation Leo. It’ll peak on the night of Nov 17–18, look out for it anytime between midnight and 7 am. Geminids : The Geminids are considered to be one of the most magical meteor showers of the year! Expect up to 120 meteors per hour at its peak — look out for it on the night of Dec 13–14 between 6 pm and 8 am.

: The Geminids are considered to be one of the most magical meteor showers of the year! Expect up to 120 meteors per hour at its peak — look out for it on the night of Dec 13–14 between 6 pm and 8 am. Ursids: This is the perfect way to end the year! The Ursids will peak on the night of Dec 21–22 between 5 pm and 8 am. At its peak, you’ll be able to view as many as 10 meteors in an hour.

Planetary Conjunctions

When: Jan 21 and Aug 12, 2025

A planetary conjunction takes place when two or more astronomical objects (like planets, asteroids, moons, and stars) align in the same region of the sky, so they appear to be close together! According to Starwalk, a six-planet conjunction will take place around Jan 21 — Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn will align in the sky! You should be able to spot at least four planets (Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Saturn) by looking up into the sky, but you’ll need a telescope to see Neptune and Uranus. Be on the lookout for this celestial event in the evening, right after sunset. If you prefer to planet-gaze during warmer weather, look out for the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter just before sunrise on Aug 12. From Toronto, the pair will be visible from around 3:14 am to around 5:56 am.

Supermoon

The next Super Full Moon will take place on Nov 5, 2025. As a Supermoon is closer to Earth, it’ll appear larger and brighter in the sky — this is a stargazing event you’ll definitely want to look out for this year!