Here are all the free things to do this summer at Toronto’s former Downsview Airport

The summer season is just around the corner! To help celebrate the warmer weather, there will be tons of free events at the reimagined Downsview Airport lands in the coming months. Running from May to October, “For the Love of Free” programming activities at the YZD lands will be accessible, inclusive and creative — so, perfect if you’re looking to enjoy a staycation amid Toronto’s affordability crisis. The summer season is expected to help attract over 800,000 visitors to the site!

From a giant public play space to free drive-in movies and an interactive street festival, there’ll be something for everyone to discover this summer at YZD.

Runway Rivers

When: Saturdays, June 14 – October 11, 11 am – 5 pm

Explore the history of Toronto’s waterways through Runway Rivers, a unique and immersive experience on YZD’s expansive runway! Visitors will “paddle” hand-made and specialized canoes along painted pathways, tracing the routes of Toronto’s long-lost waterways (this will be part of the 2025 Luminato Festival).

YZD Farmers’ Market & Community Workshops

When: Saturdays, June 14 – October 11, 11 am – 4 pm

This summer marks the debut of YZD’s weekly Farmers’ Market, bringing together local farmers, artisans, and food vendors from the north of Toronto! Expect a ton of fresh produce, delicious handmade goods, and ready-to-eat treats, accompanied by live music. For those looking for a deeper connection with the environment, the market will offer free, nature-based workshops, including guided walks, beekeeping demonstrations, Indigenous gardening and hands-on planting activities.

Moving Forest

When: Daily, May 24 – June 15

A post shared by The Bentway 📍Toronto (@thebentway)

Visitors can check out an actual moving forest! A flock of 50 Red, Silver, and Sugar Maple trees will be secured to shopping carts and playfully travel throughout the city, stopping to create refreshing shade canopies in sunny spaces. This mobile-tree journey will shed light on the importance of equitable access to green spaces in urban environments, travelling from YZD to The Bentway Studio to the Waterfront Neighbourhood and Harbourfront Centres.

Hangar Jam

When: July 19 – 20, 12 pm – 6 pm

This will be a two-day celebration of street art! International artists, led by Toronto-based collective One Day Creates, will transform industrial shipping containers into works of art, giving visitors an inside look at the creative process. For those looking to get involved, a community mural will give you the chance to leave your mark. The event will also host skateboarding and dance competitions, free skateboarding lessons, with live sets from some of Toronto’s top DJs.

Play on the Runway

When: August 9 – 10, 12 pm – 5 pm

A post shared by YZD (@yzdtoronto)

The airport’s two-kilometre-long runway will once again transform into a giant, lively playground for two days of fun! Bring the entire family and enjoy free roller skating and scooter rentals, skateboarding and roller-skating lessons and performances by professional kite flyers.

Runway Reels

When: Fridays and Saturdays, Oct 3 – 4, 10 – 11

(Films begin at sundown)

Head to the runway for a free outdoor movie series set against the iconic YZD hangars! Each evening highlights a new cultural theme with family-friendly pre-show programming, live performances, and tons of food. Choose drive-in or lounge-style seating and settle in for a night of connection, culture, and discovery under the stars. It’s cute for date night or even a family outing.

Beyond the headline activities, there’ll be tons of free workshops and drop-in classes at the Experience Centre each week, focusing on a blend of art, design and technology. These events will be hosted by a mix of Indigenous-led and community-based organizations.

Visitors can also explore Plaza Play, a nature-inspired public space featuring a deconstructed airplane-turned playground! Nearby, the Indigenous Hub is a welcoming space where Indigenous youth leaders invite guests to connect with the land through cultural practices, everything from gardening and harvesting to making traditional corn husk dolls. And then there’s a curated Art Walk — a lively pathway showcasing murals by prominent local artists from across the GTA!

Other things to look out for at YZD include Exhibition Hub, which includes the super popular Bubble Planet and Dinos Alive immersive exhibits. Rogers Stadium is set to debut this summer, so check out bands like Coldplay (July 7-8, 2025) and Oasis (Aug 24, 2025).

The airport is located at 123 Garratt Blvd, North York, and is accessible by TTC (it’s a short walk from Downsview Park Station). Click here for the full season brochure and up-to-date event listings.