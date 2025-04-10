Here are 7 cute alpaca farms to visit near Toronto

If you’re looking for a unique getaway as the weather warms up and like the idea of getting up close and personal with cute and curious animals, consider visiting an alpaca farm. There are over 60 alpaca farms across Ontario, offering everything from yoga experiences to overnight stays, animal cuddling, hand feeding, and more! Here are some popular alpaca farms near Toronto ideal for a cute and cuddly day trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haute Goat (@hautegoat)

This 200-acre animal farm is just a 1-hour drive outside of Toronto in Port Hope, making it the perfect spot for a day or a weekend trip (the farm even offers sleepover experiences!) Take part in the Alpaca Knuffel Shuffle experience — guides will introduce you to the alpaca heard and tell you a bit about their personalities before you go hiking with your alpaca through the fields (you’ll also have the chance to get the perfect alpaca selfie!) This experience runs year-round (in rain and snow). Price: $69+. 1166 5th Line, Port Hope, ON.

This scenic farm is about a 2-hour drive from Toronto and offers the opportunity for guests to get up close and personal with curious and friendly alpacas from Thursday to Saturday mornings! These 45-minute summer sessions will leave you with a sense of serenity as you make connections with the alpacas’ unique personalities and learn everything there is to know about alpaca farming. (Price: Adults $22.00 | Children 12 and under $12.00). 500 Closson Road, Hillier, ON.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windmill Point Alpacas (@windmillpointalpacas)

Opt for a unique 1-hour alpaca walk at this family-friendly farm! You, your guide, and your alpaca will tread through forested woodlands along a winding stone path. After arriving at the clearing, the alpacas will be able to graze while you have the perfect opportunity for selfies with your new-found friend! The farm is a 2-hour drive from Toronto. Price: $40 per person (Ages 16+). 24 Otter Lane, Coboconk, ON.

Research shows that practicing yoga surrounded by alpacas can ease anxiety and depression (how could it not? They’re so cute!) Escape to this enchanting farm and immerse yourself in a truly intimate yoga experience alongside alpacas, mixing traditional yoga, nature, and animal therapy. Sessions last about 1.5 hours and participants will have the chance to hand-feed the alpacas and meet other adorable farm animals afterward. The farm is only a 1-hour drive from Toronto. Price: $50+tax/person. 7667 Maltby Rd E, Puslinch, ON.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanderlight Alpaca Experience (@wanderlight_alpaca)

Let your personal alpaca companion guide you on a private, guided trail walk among the rolling hills, trails and forests of the Wanderlight farm in Lakefield! Prices: Adults Ages 13 and over: $45 | Youth Ages 6-12: $25 | Children Ages 2-5: $10 | Infants Under 2: Free. Or wander through the night sky and experience the wonder, awe and peace of stargazing in a unique Alpaca Star Party! Takes place during the new moon time throughout April and May. Price: Youth/adults 12+: $20/person | Ages 2-12L $5 | Under 2: free. Just under a 2-hour drive from Toronto. 874 Lynchs Rock Road, Lakefield, ON.

This charming farm is situated in picturesque Northumberland County, just 6 minutes south of the 401 and a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto. The farm offers scenic pastures, wooded areas and 80+ adorable alpacas, making it an ideal spot for animal and nature lovers. Go on a 1-hour alpaca trek and farm tour to take in the scenery and enjoy the company of the alpacas and other farm animals in a super relaxed setting. Price: $45/adults (18+) | $30/Kids (11-17) | $15/Kids (7-10) | Free for kids under 6 years. 13557 Little Lake Road, Colborne, ON.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cold Springs Alpacas (@coldspringsalpacas)

Spend an hour or two in the country, inhale the fresh air and meet the small herd of huacaya alpacas during a private farm tour! This small farm is nestled just east of Toronto in the Durham Region, about a 1-hour drive from Toronto. The tours are more intimate, consisting of small groups (one to six people, $150 + HST), so you’ll have the perfect opportunity to take Insta pictures and learn everything there is to know about alpacas from experienced guides! 8480 Cold Springs Camp Road, Campbellcroft, ON.