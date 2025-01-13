Here are 5 stunning Ontario islands perfect for a winter getaway

Ontario is filled with quaint little islands surrounded by picturesque scenery, crystal clear lakes, and vibrant wildlife, making them perfect spots to explore throughout the year. While island visits typically go hand-in-hand with hot weather, exploring them during the winter can provide you with a surreal experience — most island landscapes transform into stunning winter wonderlands! So bundle up and check out these islands during the cold season.

This is a hidden gem on the east end of Lake Ontario, about 15 minutes west of Kingston. It’s the perfect spot to spend a few days for a serene, rural escape and for winter birdwatching and photography. Enjoy a winter hike via Owl Woods Trail and you’ll likely spot everything from owls to Tree Swallows, bank sparrows, and even young red-tailed hawks! Take a quiet, leisurely stroll along the shoreline roads to enjoy the picturesque views of Lake Ontario. For accommodations, there are tons of cute AirBnBs and lodges in this charming, tight-knit community.

Nestled along the shores of Lake Huron, this is the world’s largest freshwater island. Expect to take tons of pics of ice-covered lakes, snow-covered forests, and stunning cliffs. Go snowshoeing along the Cup & Saucer Trail and explore 12 km of hiking trails through the hardwood bush, as well as 2 km of adventure trails. The Island has 545 km of groomed snowmobile trails. Be prepared to ride by the beautiful LaCloche mountain chain, frozen lakes and rivers, and even near white-tailed deer! There are tons of quaint restaurants to check out after a long day of winter activities, as well as charming motels, resorts, and cottages.

This charming island is nestled in Lake Erie and is the southernmost inhabited island in Canada! While visitors typically enjoy its soothing beaches during warmer months, the island’s 170-year-old winery and the Pelee Island Bird Observatory are open year-round, making them popular winter destinations. If you love the outdoors, try winter hiking or geocaching along the island’s many trails. Stroll along East Shore Road past ice-covered trees until you spot the 1833 stone lighthouse! Lighthouse Point trail, with its tall cottonwoods, is often a good place to spot migratory songbirds before they head north to Point Pelee. Make it a weekend stay with the family — you’ll find a ton of overnight accommodations, ranging from gorgeous bed and breakfasts to cottages and camping.

The islands are just a short ferry ride from downtown Toronto and provide the perfect landscape for tons of outdoor winter activities! During the winter, the ferry travels to Ward’s Island only (the eastern part of the islands), although the islands are connected by bridges and pathways so you can easily move around. The islands won’t be as crowded, meaning you can take the most stunning panoramic pics of the city skyline (bonus if it’s right after a light snowfall). A great spot to take photos is at the 200-year-old Gibraltar Point Lighthouse (nestled in Hanlan’s Point, the most westerly part of the Islands). And you don’t have to head to the Blue Mountain resort for a skiing adventure. After a large snowfall, explore the islands’ trails on snowshoes or cross-country skis. From Wards Island, cross-country ski or snowshoe all the way to Centre Island. There won’t be as many people, and you’ll enjoy the flat terrain and wide-open spaces!

The Thousand Islands region is nestled in the historic Saint Lawrence River and is about a 3-hour drive from Toronto. Its scenic beauty — everything from rocky outcrops to large islands adorned with elaborate mansions and historic sites — makes the region more than worthy to add to your bucket list this winter. Nature lovers will love the 30,000-acre Wolfe Island — it’s found at the entrance to the Saint Lawrence River and is the largest island in the region. You’ll likely spot tons of animals, like Snow Buntings, snowy owls, hawks, Bald Eagles, and deer, leading to some amazing winter photography. Trek over to the 160-year-old, three-tiered Pigeon Island Lighthouse, standing slightly secluded off the western end of the Island — it looks stunning along the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

After visiting Wolfe’s Island, check out the nearby snow-covered trails at Frontenac Provincial Park. Throughout the winter months, Big Salmon Lake Rd and other select hiking trails are set for cross-country skiing, winter hiking, and snowshoeing. Explore Marysville, one of the most charming villages on the island, and you’ll discover quaint bakeries, pizzerias, and cafes, as well as historic hotels and bed and breakfasts!