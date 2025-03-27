Here are 5 scenic VIA Rail journeys from Toronto that offer the perfect escape

Via Rail’s bucket-list trip between Toronto and Vancouver, dubbed The Canadian, was recently ranked one of the best rail trips in the world, but you don’t have to head across the country to enjoy a scenic train ride! There are more than a few rail journeys from Toronto that will glide you through picturesque small towns, coastal trails, and pretty landscapes, giving you the perfect excuse to escape the city for a day or two. Here are five scenic rail trips from Toronto to take this year:

Toronto to Kingston

This picturesque route offers passengers a stunning view of the Lake Ontario Shoreline, so you’ll see sailboats gliding across the water during warmer months and ice formations during the winter. Admire the rural charm of Southern Ontario as you pass by rolling farmlands, rustic barns and even livestock lolling in sprawling fields. Once you reach Kingston, it’ll be time to explore the city’s historic buildings and visible heritage, like the Kingston Penitentiary — Canada’s oldest and most notorious maximum-security prison. As the city was the first capital of Canada, Kingston also has awesome galleries, museums, and historic sites that date back hundreds of years!

Price (round trip): $82+

Distance from Toronto: 2 h 21 min

Daily trains from Toronto: 15

Toronto to St. Marys

Admire a shifting tapestry of views, from towering skyscrapers in the downtown core to more expansive agricultural land, countryside and quiet town centers across southern Ontario. The natural scenery becomes even more charming as the train heads toward St. Marys, which is nestled at the junction of the Thames River and Trout Creek, southwest of Stratford. The area is known for its picturesque waterways (the Thames River flows through the town) and 19th-century limestone structures, including majestic churches, a charming museum, and a stately opera house! The town is filled with cute little cafes and coffee shops to relax at as well as the most charming bed and breakfasts and inns to ensure a perfect escape.

Price (round trip): $93+

Distance from Toronto: 2 h 45 min

Daily trains from Toronto: 2

Toronto to Windsor

Early in the trip, the train will glide through rustic industrial areas dotted with factories and warehouses — making for the most stunning pictures, especially at sunset. As with other trips throughout southern Ontario, passengers can admire extensive fields and farmlands dominating the landscape, so you’ll have gorgeous views of crops and charming farmhouses. As the train approaches Windsor, you’ll have stunning glimpses of Lake St. Clair, with views across the river to the Detroit skyline! The city is filled with tons of fun activities and historic sites, like the Windsor Sculpture Park, Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market, and the historic Willistead Manor — making it the perfect spot for a weekend getaway.

Price (round trip): $114+

Distance from Toronto: 3 h 59 min

Daily trains from Toronto: 4

Toronto to Port Hope

This ride is short but charming, providing tranquil glimpses of the vast waters of Lake Ontario as well as picturesque views of small towns and rural communities. Port Hope is a small town bursting with gorgeous historic buildings and beautiful parks, trails and green spaces. Travel back in time on the winding road along the lakeshore to the near-abandoned 19th-century village of Wesleyville, where its last remaining buildings (and a super old graveyard) preserve the historical landscape. Head downtown to shop at heritage storefronts and country marketplaces before enjoying delicious dining with a view of the water at a cozy cafe, pub or restaurant (the town is even home to the no. 1 burger in Canada!)

Price (round trip): $46+

Distance from Toronto: 1 h 4 min

Daily trains from Toronto: 4

Toronto to Cobourg

This is another short trip from Toronto that provides breathtaking views along Lake Ontario — perfect for Insta photos on a clear day! Along the way, the train will pass through several small towns and communities nestled among wooded areas, fresh green spaces and stretches of agricultural land. Cobourg itself is filled with unique architectural landmarks, shopping opportunities, galleries, pubs and restaurants, and the renowned Victoria Park Beach — it’s no wonder the town was named one of the top three best Canadian small cities to live in!