15 heart-shaped fashion finds in Toronto to upgrade your Valentine’s Day outfit

One of C anada’s most trusted authorities on style and fashion, Jeanne Beker has covered the industry for more than 30 years. Now watch her in her current style editor role on TSC’s Style Matters with Jeanne Beker or tune into her podcast Beyond Style Matters, available wherever you get your podcasts.

This Valentine’s Day, wear your heart on your sleeve — or your pants or your shoes. These oh-so-romantic heart-shaped picks, curated with Jeanne Beker’s help, will have you falling in love with winter fashion again.

A. KNIT SWEATER

“This is a funky statement. It looks kind of folkloric, and what an interesting heart pattern with lots of great colours in there. I love the big puffy sleeves!” Carriage Trade Shop, SALE $199, 2984 Bloor St. W.

B. WRISTLETS

Give your arms an extra layer of warmth with these 100 per cent cashmere wristlets. The Cashmere Shop, $125, 24 Bellair St., Unit 5

C. LOAFERS

For a pop of red and touch of romance that is just subtle enough, these loafers are elegant, timeless and will take you all the way into spring with ease. Maguire Shoes, $240, 760 Queen St. W.

D. EARRINGS AND RING

“These enamel hearts are so beautiful — such a modern and sophisticated look but still with a touch of whimsy because of that heart shape!” Dean Davidson, Ring: SALE $117, Earrings: SALE $135, 145 Berkeley St.

E. JEANS

The puzzle stamp twist on the classic heart print makes these jeans a real fashion statement — and ideal for year-round wear. Ssense, SALE $239, ssense.com

F. FRONT TIE TOP

We love this blouse’s relaxed fit and slightly puffed sleeves, and the lightweight fabric will help you bring a bit of romance into the summer with you. Reformation, $218, 87 Yorkville Ave.

G. BOOTS

Purple velvet, a rounded toe and the iconic Yume Yume heart-shaped heel — themed dressing has never looked so fun. 100% Silk Shop, SALE $355, 1558 Dupont St.

H. LOCKET

“I always like the idea of a locket, and this classic silver one has modern feel to it but is still a little old fashioned because it actually opens!” Lisbeth Jewelry, $140, lisbethjewelry.com

I. PULLOVER

“This looks handmade and oversized and very cosy. That red heart looks great against the soft background.” Lemonwood, $795, 1224A Yonge St.

J. DOUBLE HEART KEYCHAIN

Gift one to your partner, your best friend or your pet and keep one for yourself for a grown-up version of a BFF bracelet — hook this onto your keys, your handbag, your luggage or even your jacket. Roots, $48, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

K. PUFFER

The cheeky heart print and cinched waist give a Canadian winter staple — the black puffer — a major upgrade. Bimba y Lola, SALE $297, farfetch.com

L. SUNGLASSES

Elegant and classic with a bit of fun, these heart-shaped sunglasses add a touch of whimsy to every outfit. Anine Bing, $330, 3401 Dufferin St.

M. SHOULDER BAG

Add a pop of red to your look with this subtly heart-shaped shoulder bag, which succeeds in being a fashion statement first and themed accessory second. TNT, SALE $335, 394 Eglinton Ave. W.

N. VEST

Toronto brand Preloved is known for adding their heart touch to every upcycled item, and this vest takes the cake. Preloved, $109, getpreloved.com

O. HAIR CLIP

The Stylish Daisy, $15.99, etsy.com/ca/shop/TheStylishDaisy

For Jeanne Beker’s top fleece picks, click here.