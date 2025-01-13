Gus Tacos fans will love this new Mexican spot in Kensington Market

A new Mexican spot in Kensington Market is proving that the team behind Gus Tacos is about more than just their signature dish.

Emilio and Augustus Morales have returned to the neighbourhood where Augustus and his father first opened a food stall upon arriving in Canada, eventually leading to the launch of Gus Tacos. Now, they’re elevating Mexican cuisine with modern twists at their new venture, Casa Morales.

“Augustine is looking to go beyond tacos and quesadillas, driven by his sheer excitement as a foodie who has achieved success in a relatively short time,” says Casa Morales head chef Felipe Kwon. “To me, it’s a very sweet family immigrant story, watching them grow from their one stall to now eight locations.”

At Casa Morales, Kwon, who has worked in kitchens across Toronto, elevates the cuisine by infusing Canadian influences into familiar Mexican dishes. Everything, from the breads and juices to the salsas, is made fresh in-house.

“I’m very proud of the menu as a whole because it’s something that’s beyond Mexican,” Kwon says. “When you start a business or a restaurant, it takes a life of its own.”

Casa Morales combines modern style with cozy vibes, thanks to its dark fixtures and inviting seating. The menu stays true to Mexican roots, featuring dishes like ceviche, tacos and quesadillas. But it’s the unexpected touches — think brie and mozzarella in the empanadas or a piña colada twist with the ceviche that truly elevates the cuisine.

A visit to Casa Morales begins with tortillas and a selection of dips, while not-to-be-missed appetizers include the stunning crema poblano soup — which comes served in a stunning bread bowl — and the watercress salad.

Those craving a taste of Gus Tacos can still get a rib eye or fish taco, while other mains include a pulpo zarandeado (octopus) made in al pastor style, arrachera and sopes de hongos with oysters.

When it comes to the signature cocktails, Casa Morales uses freshly pressed juice in every drink. Even the mocktails deserve a shout-out. With zero-proof mezcal, they capture all the smoky, liqueur-like flavours of the originals without the alcohol.

While it shares the high-quality, welcoming atmosphere of Gus Tacos, Casa Morales stands on its own, carving out its own identity rather than relying on its sister eatery.

“Just because you enjoy tacos and burritos at a great price [at Gus Tacos] doesn’t mean you won’t also visit an upscale restaurant,” Kwon says. “It’s all about different situations and contexts.”

With eight Gus Tacos locations and a new eatery in Kensington Market, you might expect the Morales family to slow down. But chef Kwon assures that’s not the case.

“Gus Tacos has been incredibly successful, and they’ll keep opening more locations because of that success,” he says. “It’s great for communities, offering quality, affordable food — something that’s hard to find. Gus Tacos is a brand people have come to trust.”

Casa Morales is located at 152 Augusta Ave.