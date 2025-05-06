Gin teapots. Wagyu sliders. Champagne towers. Yes, this is high tea in Toronto

This year, high tea in Toronto goes beyond finger sandwiches and delicate china. For Mother’s Day, the city’s top tea spots are pulling out all the stops — think whimsical themes, sparkling add-ons and towers of treats that are as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious. Whether you’re toasting with bubbly or sipping something floral, these modern takes on a classic tradition are the perfect way to spoil Mom (and yourself).

W Toronto

High tea goes full glam at W Toronto, where a collab with local favourite Genuine Tea brings ethically sourced blends to the spotlight. Guests can expect a sleek tasting station, tea-infused cocktails and fine bubbles and leave with a curated tea gift, because of course they do. May 10 & 11 only.

Kasa Moto

Kasa Moto is taking high tea to new heights — Japanese style. Served daily from 2 to 5 p.m., this $95 experience for two is a masterclass in blending tradition with innovation. Instead of your typical finger sandwiches, expect delicate bites like wagyu sliders with wasabi aioli, inari sushi with house-braised shiitake and tuna crispy rice drizzled in unagi sauce. The showstopper, though? A one litre sake sangria packed with lychee juice, rum, and a citrusy punch that’ll make you rethink your standard afternoon cocktail.

Reid’s Distillery

Reid’s Distillery is offering a relaxed, gin-accented take on high tea, starting with a complimentary French 75. Expect a spread of scones, finger sandwiches, pastries and premium teas, all set to live piano. Gin teapots, sparkling wine and cocktails are available if you’re in the mood to linger. Seatings are limited.

T-Buds

T-Buds is serving up a classic afternoon high tea with a side of celebration. Available for dine-in or pick-up on May 10 and Sunday, May 11, the experience includes all the traditional favourites in a cozy uptown setting. A sweet way to honour moms — and all the women we love.

Windsor Arms Hotel

Step into old-world elegance at the Windsor Arms Tea Room, where afternoon tea gets the royal treatment. Choose from over 30 loose-leaf teas and enjoy a tiered spread of freshly baked scones, updated tea sandwiches, warm mini quiche, and dainty petit fours. Each guest receives a complimentary gift, and yes — the room is just as charming as you imagine. $115 per person.

The St. Regis Toronto

At the St. Regis Toronto, elegance is in full bloom. Inspired by Caroline Astor — society matriarch and lover of florals — this spring-themed tea service is all about refinement with a fragrant twist. Think hibiscus, red currant and orange scones, coconut rose panna cotta and lavender-scented macarons, balanced by savoury bites like smoked salmon rillette and speck with tomatoes.