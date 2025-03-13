Get up close with NBA & WNBA legends in Toronto for a charity basketball tournament

Torontonians will soon have the rare chance to watch their fav NBA and WNBA legends hit the court at the sixth annual West Park Foundation Tournament of Stars.

The celebrity tournament takes place on March 22 at the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport. Teams will have a chance to compete alongside b-ball alumni like seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson, five-time WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry, four-time NBA All-Star Metta Sandiford-Artest (aka Metta World Peace), two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, two-time NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis, former Raptors stars Jamaal Magloire and Michael Bradley, as well as Matt Bonner, Jerome “JYD” Williams and Jamario Moon.

Funds raised will support UHN’s West Park Healthcare Centre, which helps patients get their lives back after serious injury and illness by providing specialized rehabilitative and complex care (as of publication, the Centre has raised $476,937 of its goal of $670,000).

“For more than 120 years West Park has been helping people regain their independence after a health crisis,” Doug Earle, CEO of West Park Foundation, said in a statement. “By supporting the Tournament of Stars, you’re helping patients as they work hard to recover and return to the lives they love. We are extremely grateful to the participants, sponsors and donors for their generous support of the tournament.”

Another cool part of the tournament — teams made up of West Park supporters and basketball fans will compete alongside the pro players!

Event Highlights include:

Celebrity draft night (March 21): Teams will attend an exclusive cocktail draft party at the Toronto Events Centre, where they’ll pick their NBA/WNBA teammates based on their team’s fundraising success (the more a team raises, the higher their draft pick). NBA/WNBA stars will pitch their case to be the top pick in the draft!

Celebrity basketball tournament (March 22): Five-on-five competitions will take place at the Goldring Centre, alongside a three-point contest, and a kids’ basketball clinic hosted by Jerome “Junkyard Dog” Williams.

Tickets are available for $25. If you’re looking to show off their skills, play alongside the pros and support a good cause, visit WestParkTournamentofStars.ca to register, donate or secure tickets.