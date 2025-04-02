Get ready, Toronto! An award-winning pizzeria is opening its doors this summer

When a Whitby pizzeria opens a new location at Toronto’s harbourfront this summer, they will bring not only their award-winning pizzas but also exclusive drinks, authentic recipes and the essence of Tuscany.

Marco Caveglia, who owned a pizzeria in Tuscany for 17 years before moving to Canada, opened Tuscan Wolf Pizzeria in downtown Whitby in 2018. Since relocating, Caveglia has earned podium finishes in national and international competitions, including placing second in the Canada Pizza Chef of the Year competition in 2018.

A plan long in the making though delayed with the pandemic, the new Toronto location is anticipated to open in July, replacing the now-closed pizza takeout joint Nforno Pizza at 59 Merchants’ Wharf, Unit G.

“It’s a new area with lots of condos coming up and close to the marina,” Caveglia says. “On the other side of town, there are a lot of Italian restaurants and pizzerias, but we wanted to open here, where it’s still relatively open with no competition, yet a lot of people moving in.”

Caveglia promises that the harbourfront location will offer the same relaxed and comfortable atmosphere as the original Whitby location. Aiming to bring the dining experience of a pizzeria in Tuscany, the restaurant will feature a brick wall in the dining room, with Italian music setting the perfect soundtrack for guests.

The restaurant will also have an outdoor patio space open for the summer—located just steps away from the waterfront—as well as an outdoor dining space that can be enclosed for colder days.

“It’s a combination of options that will make it very cozy and nice,” says Caveglia. “Everything is meant to remind people of Tuscany, so we’re trying to recreate the same vibe and atmosphere in every location.”

When Tuscan Wolf Pizzeria opens, Toronto’s pizza aficionados will have nearly 150 options to choose from on the expansive menu, which features pastas, salads, calzones and unique spins on classic comfort foods.

For Tuscan Wolf Pizzeria, Caveglia has invented a one-of-a-kind item that cannot be found elsewhere called “Olimpo,” which is described by Caveglia as “half calzone and half pizza in the same order.” He has also invented the covaccino, which is a pizza folded in half and flattened, but rather than tomato sauce, olive oil is used to create a crispier calzone.

The rest of the classic pizzas feature a thin crust dough made from flour imported directly from Italy, with white pizzas (“pizza bianca”)—those without sauce, as commonly found in Italy—being the specialties. The menu also includes decadent pastas, such as gluten-free gnocchi, along with gelato and authentic house-made desserts inspired by Caveglia’s grandmother’s recipes.

To pair with the pizzas, Torontonians can expect a selection of exclusive beverages, including four craft beers produced specifically for Tuscan Wolf Pizzeria. The restaurant also offers wines imported directly from Italy, which can’t be sourced from Ontario’s liquor stores—such as a sparkling red wine that Caveglia expects to be a “huge” hit in the summer—and a wine made exclusively for the restaurant by a vineyard in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

All of this has earned numerous awards for Tuscan Wolf Pizzeria’s original location in Whitby, including recognition as the region’s top pizza place and for having the best Italian pizza. Caveglia remains confident that the new location in Toronto will garner the same acclaim.

“I believe this will be a big hit in Toronto,” he says. “Toronto has higher competition, but with our quality, our products, and the way we represent ourselves—it’s something different that people will appreciate, no matter where it is.”

With a second location opening in Cobourg at the end of April, Caveglia says the expansion beyond the GTA is just the beginning of the franchising opportunities for Tuscan Wolf Pizzeria.

“We’re excited to move to Toronto for this huge opportunity as we expand our little Wolf Pack across Ontario.”