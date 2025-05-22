Get meals from Michelin-starred and award-winning chefs delivered right to your door

Torontonians with a hankering for restaurant-style meals but don’t want to deal with the hassle of making reservations (or even long meal prep times at home) are in luck. CookUnity recently announced the Canadian launch of its 100% chef-led premium meal delivery service!

Instead of relying on central kitchens or standardized recipes, the service offers direct-to-your-doorstep delivery of fresh, never frozen, restaurant-calibre meals, crafted by renowned and emerging A-List Canadian and international chefs, including Toronto chefs Patrick Kriss and Hemant Bhagwani.

With a rotating weekly menu of more than 100 handcrafted menu items, customers can mix and match meals from different chefs to suit their tastes and dietary needs, so perfect for picky family members or even for date night.

Service should kick off in June, but there is already an idea of the delicious meals that can be ordered from the launch menu! Some options include the Grilled Chicken & Pine Nut–Chilli Salsa by Michelin-starred Chef Patrick Kriss of the Alo Food Group. For classic Thai stir-fry, order the Pad Ka Praow Beef with Thai Holy Basil by Canadian chef Sand Tsoi, a graduate from ‘Cookin’ and one of the hand-picked chefs to launch Toronto’s inaugural Smorgasburg market. For an Asian-inspired dish, munch on Mongolian Beef & Fried Egg Noodles by award-winning Chef Trevor Lui of Highbell Hospitality Group.

If you’re looking for spicy Caribbean flavours, dine on Jamaican Pepper Shrimp by Chef Dadrian Coke, the chef de cuisine of the Michelin-recommended Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen (the restaurant was also recently selected as one of the top 100 lunch spots by OpenTable).

You can also try dishes from prominent international chefs, including Cod in Spicy Moroccan Tomato Sauce by Chef Einat Admony (a James Beard Award semi-finalist and Chopped winner) or Mission-Style Carnitas by Chef Jose Garces (another James Beard Award-winner).

According to Michael Baruch, co-head of CookUnity Canada, all meals are delivered within 24 hours to maintain the integrity of each chef’s culinary vision.

“Our approach gives chefs the freedom to concentrate on what they do best: creating flavour-forward meals, without having to worry about expenses like rent or the complexities of sourcing ingredients and managing logistics,” Baruch said.

Meals are all made in local kitchens using locally sourced ingredients and delivered in recyclable cooler bags.