Games night just got a major upgrade with Toronto’s newest social bar

A new kind of night out just dropped in downtown Toronto, and it’s changing the group hang game. If you love escape rooms, axe throwing and other social experiences that involve a little bit of friendly competition and a lot of laughs, this one’s for you. New to the downtown core, the Par-Tee Curl popup in Par-Tee Pong swaps out ice for a first-of-its-kind synthetic rink, so you and your friends can curl, crush a pizza, and share a beer tower all under one roof.

Par-Tee Curl is reinventing group outings, bringing some stone-cold fun to Toronto’s nightlife scene. They offer multiple curling lanes surrounded by seating areas, drinks and food — designed like an arcade or bowling alley, you can grab a curling rock and a drink and settle in for a night of socializing, fun and your own DIY bonspiel.

Toronto is full of great bars and restaurants for hanging out with friends, but sometimes the cycle of expensive drinks at cramped tables can get repetitive. And opting for a night in doesn’t always cut it after a hard week at work. Social experiences that combine food and drinks with a fun activity are the perfect in-between — and with Par-Tee Curl, you’ll also have plenty of laughs over delivering the curling rocks down the ice.

While curling has grown in popularity over the years and has been a sporting staple in Canada since the 1800s, it’s not always easy to find a rink to try out the sport in downtown Toronto. Ice time can be expensive and difficult to book depending on the season. But now, whether you’re a curling die-hard fan looking to brush up on the sport in the city or just hoping to try out this Canadian classic, Par-Tee Curl is making one of Canada’s most iconic sports even easier to try year-round, right in downtown Toronto.

Located at 26 Duncan St. on the second floor, this new experience offers the full package: for $49.95 per person, each group gets access to one hour of play on a curling lane, a group pizza and a beer tower of 3 litres of beer.

Gone are the days of booking expensive ice time just to try out a new sport — instead, you can hit the sheets and give curling a try with friends. Spend your nights getting swept up in the sport that Canada dominates at every Olympics (did you know around 2 million Canadians curl at least once annually?).

Pizza, beer and fun times with friends — get ready to brush aside the competition and sweep into victory with a social experience you won’t find anywhere else in Toronto.

Interested in visiting Toronto’s rocking new curling bar? Reserve your spot now at parteecurl.com, or book directly here.