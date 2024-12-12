Fuelled by a passion for bike lanes, Toronto artists create amazing protest projects

In the fight for safer, more inclusive cycling infrastructure in Toronto, creative protest art has become an unexpected yet powerful tool for conveying sentiment and creating community. Toronto artists and creators are turning to music, video games, and graphic design to voice their frustration with the Ontario government’s attempts to remove bike lanes and curtail expansion. Through their art, these creators are pushing back against the policies that endanger cyclists and perpetuate dangerous street conditions, all while seemingly ignoring facts. Here, we feature three such artists—Dave Pagurek, Marie LeBlanc Flanagan, and Tom Flood—whose work is giving the fight for safe streets a fresh, bold face.

Blame It on the Bike: A Musical Protest by Dave Pagurek

Dave Pagurek, a computer graphics programmer and self-professed “accidental activist,” might not have considered himself part of the bike advocacy scene before, but his creative response to Ontario’s proposed Bill 212 has made him an unlikely voice in the conversation. When news broke about the provincial government’s plan to remove and restrict bike lanes in Toronto, Pagurek was taken aback. He had always found cycling in Toronto a great way to get around, far more efficient and sustainable than other forms of transit. However, the government’s proposed bill seemed not only misguided but also dangerous for the city’s future.

As a way to channel his frustration, Pagurek wrote and recorded a catchy song called Blame it on the Bike, mocking the narrative that bike lanes are responsible for the city’s traffic woes. The song, which is lighthearted yet poignant, skewers the misconception that cyclists are the enemy, challenging the logic that removing bike lanes will somehow alleviate congestion.

“It made less than no sense to me,” Pagurek says. “It feels like an active step backwards for the city. There’s just no way to prioritize car commuters in a growing city like Toronto. It’s not politics, it’s geometry.” In just a week, Pagurek created a quirky 2D animated video to accompany the song, offering a humorous yet earnest reminder of why bike lanes are essential to Toronto’s growing transit ecosystem.

Although the bill ultimately passed, Pagurek remains hopeful. His video gained traction online, with friends and fellow cyclists enjoying the humor and the message it conveyed. “People more experienced than I am with political involvement haven’t given up hope yet, so I’ll do what I can to help keep the bike lanes,” he says, noting that while he’s not deeply embedded in activism, the fight for safer cycling infrastructure has become personal.

Loser Lane: A Video Game That Puts Cyclists in the Hot Seat

Artist and game designer Marie LeBlanc Flanagan took a different but equally impactful approach to the same issue. In response to the Ontario government’s plan to remove bike lanes in Toronto, she created Loser Lane, a video game that places players in the dangerous, unpredictable streets of the city with no bike lanes to protect them.

The objective of the game is simple: dodge traffic, avoid open car doors, and navigate streetcar tracks as your cyclist avatar speeds through Toronto’s busy streets. The catch? You can’t win. No matter how careful you are, something will inevitably get you, just as in real life. The game’s impossibly tough mechanics are intentional—LeBlanc Flanagan wants players to feel the constant, life-threatening danger that cyclists face every day when bike lanes are removed or nonexistent.

“I made this game to evoke a specific feeling: the terrifying reality of biking without a bike lane,” LeBlanc Flanagan explains. “With games, you bring the experience to life by playing it, so you really get ‘inside’ the thing itself.” The result is a harrowing and impactful experience that underscores the everyday dangers faced by cyclists in Toronto. The game’s grim message is reinforced when players inevitably “die” in the game, with the words “Thanks Doug” flashing on the screen, a direct reference to Premier Doug Ford’s push to eliminate bike lanes.

LeBlanc Flanagan’s own experiences as a cyclist in Toronto have fueled her passion for advocating for safer streets. She recalls a particularly formative moment during a Critical Mass ride in the ’90s, when she first witnessed the power of a group of cyclists coming together to assert their right to the road. Biking, for LeBlanc Flanagan, is more than just transportation; it’s a way of life, one that she believes should be protected and championed.

Tom Flood and Rovelo: Graphic Design for Change

While Pagurek and LeBlanc Flanagan used video and music to communicate their messages, Tom Flood, the creative force behind Rovelo Creative, brought his advocacy to the streets—quite literally. Known for his bold and captivating bicycle-themed graphics, Flood’s work is rooted in a desire to change the narrative around cycling and advocate for better, safer infrastructure.

Flood’s foray into bicycle advocacy began almost by accident. In 2022, a simple request for a T-shirt design turned into something much larger as people began clamoring for his messages. The designs he created, often provocative and unapologetic, struck a chord with cyclists frustrated by victim-blaming rhetoric that suggests cyclists need to protect themselves at all costs while sharing the road with cars. Flood’s designs challenge that notion, using graphic art to confront the societal norms that leave cyclists vulnerable.

“I want to change the conversation. It’s not about cyclists needing to dress in neon or wear body armor to stay safe. It’s about creating safer streets for everyone,” Flood says. His designs, which include posters and digital downloads, have spread across social media, empowering cyclists and advocates worldwide. What started as a small creative project has grown into a movement, one that champions safer streets for all vulnerable road users, not just cyclists.

Flood’s personal connection to biking runs deep. As a child, his bike was his everything, and as an adult, cycling became his preferred mode of transport. His advocacy is not just a professional pursuit; it’s a deeply personal mission to make streets safer for his kids, his neighbors, and himself.