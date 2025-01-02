From the red carpet to real talk: Toronto’s Ben Mulroney is back on air

Ben Mulroney, the eldest son of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, is no stranger to the spotlight. After a 20-year career with CTV, he’s back on the airwaves with The Ben Mulroney Show on 640 Toronto. Given his deep roots in Canadian politics and media, it’s fitting that his new program focuses on the issues of the day, blending bold commentary, current events and insightful discussions.

How did this radio show come about?

It was a trial by fire. They threw me in the deep end. And then, just by virtue of sitting in for other people, when they were on vacation, I started getting a feel for how different radio is from television, how it’s a different method of storytelling, and I really started to take to it. So when the opportunity was presented to me to do this show, I was very pleased.

What is it about radio that appeals?

I think it’s the most direct line from my thoughts to my words to the people. They want to know what I think. The show doesn’t work if I don’t tell people what I honestly believe in.

What did you find most challenging about this new role?

I have a natural itch that I need to scratch in terms of staying on top of the news. I do have a lot of opinions, and they have got to go somewhere. So might as well get paid to offer them up. And, as with my family, this will be therapeutic for me.

Where do you fall on the political spectrum?

I think I’m a pragmatist. I have always viewed myself as a dead centrist. I think that the political spectrum has shifted so that I’m probably to the listener more to the right than I identify, but I’m not a member of a political party.

What do you take for the show from growing up in such a political family?

The best politicians are those who view it as a calling. Those who show up to build whatever future they think they’re capable of building. Those who view it as a job, where they could draw a pay cheque in perpetuity, they are more of a burden than they are an advantage to us.

What have you learned?

I’ve learned that just because you can go it alone doesn’t mean you should. My dad could have done plenty of things without ever looking to other party leaders or people from other political stripes. And he didn’t. He reached out often. People respect honesty, and they respect vision. Whether they buy into your vision or not, is another conversation. But you will be respected if you tell people what you stand for and fight for what you believe in.

Now some short answer questions. What was your first job?

My first job was at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

Where is the first place you send visitors to the city?

Well, it depends on why they’re here, how long they’re here. If they are here visiting friends and family, I tell them on a beautiful day, it doesn’t matter what the season, if they have the ability to walk through one of the ravines — do it.

What is your favourite restaurant?

Well, I have a lot of them. I don’t go out nearly as much as I used to. My favorite crisis, it’s a long list. I love Quanto Basta. It’s a nice little neighbourhood joint. I love those guys.

Which talent would you most like to have?

You know, I took 13 years of piano growing up, and I can’t play a stitch. So I wish I had learned in a way that allowed me to play by ear so that I could just sit down and play at a party, you know, if somebody wants someone to play music. I wish I could do that.

What is your most treasured possession?

I have a Birks Eterna Matic watch that my dad gave me and that his father gave him. It was given to my grandfather, Ben Mulroney, for 35 years service at the Quebec North Shore Paper Company.