From sparkle to stories: 5 great gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, and it’s time to find the perfect gift to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable. Whether you’re celebrating a partner, a friend or treating yourself, these thoughtful finds are sure to delight and spread the love!

For the cozy elegance lover

It’s iconic. It’s classic. And it’s the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. Beestung Lingerie’s best-selling Gisele pajama, available in short or long styles, feels cool to the touch and slips over skin effortlessly. Its relaxed tailored fit hugs your body and falls in all the right places easily. This high-quality pyjama set will be your go-to favourite time and time again, even after hundreds of washes and wears. The perfect gift for the sleep enthusiast.

Located at 2624 Yonge St. or visit them online at BeestungLingerie.com

For the diamond lover



At Cynthia Findlay Fine Jewellery & Antiques, you can find this exquisite Birks-Ellis-Ryrie Edwardian platinum diamond bracelet that is a timeless expression of elegance, and superior craftsmanship — making it the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for someone who deserves something extraordinary. Presented in its original Birks-Ellis-Ryrie Toronto fitted box, this bespoke piece is a rare treasure, deeply connected to Toronto’s rich jewelry history. View the full description on their website, cynthiafindlay.com, with product code 88829, or book an appointment to see its brilliance in person.

Located at 284 King St. W.

Book an appointment by calling 416-260-9057

For the beauty lover

Give the gift of gorgeous hair this Valentine’s Day! Blowdry Lounge, Toronto’s premier blowdry salon, offers the perfect way to pamper your special someone. Ask about their exclusive Valentine’s Day gift packs for the ultimate indulgence. It’s a gift they’ll love! With three convenient locations—Yonge Street, Avenue Road and Brookfield Place downtown on the concourse level—show your love with the gift of style!

For the book lover

A year of love, one book at a time! This Valentine’s Day, give the gift of stories with Mabel’s Fables’ popular book subscription. Each month, the recipient will receive a beautifully wrapped book, handpicked to match their age and interests—keeping the magic of your gift alive all year long. Whether for a child or a fellow book lover, it’s a heartfelt way to show you care. Contact our booksellers to register and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember!

Located at 662 Mount Pleasant Rd.

For more information call 416-322-0438 or visit www.mabelsfables.com

For the timeless elegance lover

At Van Rijk Jewellers, find the perfect way to say, “I love you” this Valentine’s Day! Adding effortless sparkle to any look, diamond studs are a timeless symbol of love and elegance, making them the perfect gift for someone special. Available in a variety of sizes and price ranges, they’re a versatile, everyday luxury that will be cherished for years to come. Give a gift that shines as bright as your love!

Price available on request.

Located at 90 Eglinton Ave. E.

For more information call 416-440-0123 or visit vanrijk.com