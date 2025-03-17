From restaurants to bakeries, Drake’s unseen influence on Toronto’s food scene

He may say that he “started from the bottom,” but when it comes to Toronto’s food scene, Drake is definitely on top. Known for inspiring artists to chase their dreams, the rapper has also helped chefs and bakers in the city do the same, frequently repping the six in his videos and even on album covers. Here’s a peek at some of them.

Occhiolino

One of last year’s hottest openings, Occhiolino, comes from Nick Manzone, Drake’s former personal chef. The Italian spot at Bathurst and College serves up fresh, handmade pasta and unpretentious dishes like Spiedini di Mortadella. With its sleek design and Italian Disco vibes, it’s quickly become a city favourite and one of the hottest places to be and be seen.

Let Petit Pain

Ryan Silverstein, Drake’s former personal assistant, has reimagined his family’s bakery legacy with Le Petit Pain in Forest Hill. His great-grandfather founded Silverstein Bakery in 1918, and now, Silverstein brings a French-inspired vibe to the city with everything from crispy baguettes to delicate ficelle sandwiches. While the Drake connection may not be the focus, it’s clear that the rapper’s entrepreneurial spirit has had an impact.

Joso’s

During the 1970s, Joso’s Cafe beckoned people with its unique art, enchanting music, espresso coffees, pastries, sandwiches and charismatic hosts. The celebrity hot spot gained a reputation for its nude art, including a voluptuous torso in the main window, as well as photos of celebrity diners like Al Pacino and Julianne Moore. In 2011, the cover for Drake’s sophomore album, Take Care was shot here and the restaurant’s name is mentioned within the album itself.

The Real Jerk

In 2016, Toronto’s east-end institution The Real Jerk became the backdrop for one of the year’s most talked-about music videos. Rihanna and Drake’s steamy dancehall anthem “Work” showcased the Caribbean spot, bringing its vibrant energy to life. The Real Jerk sets the perfect tone for the sultry chemistry between the two superstars, making the iconic spot an unforgettable part of the video’s appeal.