From pavlova to cheese fondue: 8 retro dishes making a comeback in Toronto

In a city where culinary trends shift faster than you can say ‘avocado toast,’ Toronto is suddenly getting cozy with nostalgia. From classic devilled eggs to retro shrimp cocktail, a wave of old-school dishes is making a return, proving that sometimes it’s the familiar flavours that hit the hardest.

Here are eight retro dishes making a comeback in Toronto.

Baked Alaska at BlueBlood Steakhouse

It was French chef Charles Ranhofer who famously put the baked Alaska on the foodie map when he created the delicious concoction while working at renowned New York eatery Delmonico’s in the mid-19th century. The show-stopping dessert was introduced by Ranhofer (to much fanfare) to celebrate the U.S. purchase of Alaska in 1867. At Blueblood Steakhouse, the showstopper is the table-side baked Alaska for two, featuring rich dark chocolate ice cream and zesty raspberry sorbet, all topped with a berry Prosecco truffle.

Shrimp cocktail at Prime Seafood Palace

Shrimp cocktail, that retro appetizer dripping in nostalgia, has been winking at diners since its heyday in the 1960s. A staple of cocktail parties and fancy dinners, it perfectly captured the era’s obsession with glamour and indulgence. Served on a mound of ice and paired with a tangy cocktail sauce, this dish was less about the shrimp and more about the spectacle. At Matty Matheson’s swanky Prime Seafood Palace, the shrimp cocktail brings the classic into the modern age with NK shrimp from Argentina, skewered and poached to perfection, then served chilled with a punchy spicy cocktail sauce.

Pavlova at Cafe Renée

The pavlova has a rather aristocratic origin. The dreamy dessert was named after the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova during one of her tours to New Zealand or Australia in the 1920s — the originating country of its creation has apparently been a source of contention between the two nations for decades. Not to be confused with a similar egg white creation, meringue (which is dry and crisp throughout, whereas the pavlova has a soft, marshmallowy centre), the elegant cake is then topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit. At French hot spot Café Renée, the Fresh Berries Pavlova is a dreamy dessert that features a vibrant compote of strawberries, blueberries, and Saskatoon berries, all enveloped in a light, airy meringue.

Devilled eggs at And/Ore Restaurant

Deviled eggs were once known as the quintessential party snack. Originating in ancient Rome, where boiled eggs were seasoned with spicy sauces, they transformed into the retro crowd-pleaser we know today during the 19th century. By the time the 1950s rolled around, deviled eggs had become a staple at cocktail parties. Traditionally made with hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise and mustard, they were often sprinkled with paprika for a burst of colour. Queen West spot And/Ore serves up devilled eggs that are anything but ordinary. On the snacking menu, these bites are elevated with a topping of soy, chili, cilantro scallion, and crispy wonton, transforming the retro classic into a flavour-packed treat.

Bananas Foster at Hy’s Steakhouse

In 1951, a New Orleans restaurant owner challenged his talented chef Paul Blangé to create a dessert using bananas — at the time the city was the major port of entry for the imported fruit, which was being shipped from Central and South America. The result was the deliciously sinful bananas Foster that’s made with a decadently rich sauce and then dramatically torched right at your table. Along with perfectly grilled steaks, the bananas Foster at Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar stays true to the original recipe: ripe bananas are sautéed with butter, brown sugar and fresh orange juice and then flambéed with dark rum and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Cheese fondue at Beerbistro

Cheese fondue, the ultimate comfort food for cold nights, has roots that stretch back to Switzerland in the 18th century. Originally a dish for farmers, it combined leftover cheese and stale bread, melted together to create a hearty meal perfect for the cold Alpine winters. By the mid-20th century, fondue had morphed into a symbol of communal dining, especially after a wave of Swiss restaurants began popping up across North America. Today, cheese fondue is experiencing a renaissance, with chefs experimenting beyond the classic. Beer Bistro’s cheese and lager fondue is a mouthwatering blend of aged cheddar, Emmental, and Gruyère, perfectly paired with a rich lager for a flavourful twist.

Beef Wellington at Black+Blue

Beef Wellington, originally named for British war hero Arthur Wellesley, the Duke of Wellington, has long been a symbol of luxury dining. Though its exact origins are murky, the dish — a perfectly seared filet wrapped in mushroom duxelles, crêpe, and puff pastry — became a fine dining classic by the mid-20th century. Today, Toronto’s high-end spots are bringing it back for the masses. At Black+Blue, Beef Wellington for two is a lavish affair, with truffle jus, baby heirloom carrots and pommes purée — a reminder that some classics never go out of style.

Coconut cream pie at Scaramouche

Originating in the 19th century, coconut cream pies combines rich coconut custard with a cloud of whipped cream, making it a must-have at summer BBQs and family gatherings. But now? It’s back with a vengeance, with a new generation of chefs taking on its retro glory. Toronto’s Scaramouche has become a go-to for those looking to indulge in this old-school treat. Known for its coconut custard, clouds of Chantilly cream and a rain of white chocolate shavings, it’s then finished with dark chocolate sauce.