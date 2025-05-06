From 50 to 400 customers overnight: Inside the GTA’s wildly popular sandwich bar

The sandwiches have been plastered on social media feeds across the GTA — pillowy focaccia stacked with mortadella and other cold cuts. As the Italian sandwich craze takes full effect, Vaughan’s Penelope Social has jumped in with a sourdough version. It wasn’t long before the spot went viral.

“We went from 50 customers to 400 overnight. We were tripping over ourselves trying to keep up,” says Giuliano Stalteri, one of the owners.

But before jumping in the car for that mortadella fix, know this: Penelope Social is more than just a sandwich shop. By day, it’s a chic focacceria; by night, one of the GTA’s most popular cocktail bars. The menu features elevated bar bites, like lobster rolls, bao buns and Penelope’s standout sourdough pizzas.

Run by three brothers, it’s the second act to their first big hit, Artigianale Ristorante & Enoteca.

It all started with Vince Stalteri, a former engineer who left his career to follow a passion for food. After stumbling on the perfect space, he brought his brothers Giuliano and Franco on board.

Since opening at 125 Hawkview Blvd., they’ve kept evolving — refining dishes, trying new ideas and staying rooted in good food and good vibes. Penelope Social’s community spirit shines through weekly events like $10 Margherita Wednesdays and Sugo Thursdays, featuring rotating pastas and half-price wine.

With summer around the corner, Penelope’s is just getting started. The patio is set to become a rotating hub for local vendors and pop-ups, with an analogue photo booth and block parties in the works.

“It’s not just about the food. It’s about relationships — how people feel when they walk through the door,” says Giuliano.

That care shows up in everything they do, especially when things go sideways. Like the night a regular ordered 14 pizzas to go and the oven decided not to play nice. While probably still delicious, they didn’t meet the brothers’ standard. So they comped the entire order — no questions asked.

And if you haven’t already, make sure to visit their sister restaurant, Artigianale, where the same heart and hospitality meet refined Italian tradition. Because once you’ve found Penelope, you’ll want to meet the whole family.