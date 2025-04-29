From $48 to $690: The wild range of omakase in Toronto right now

Omakase dining is a traditional Japanese culinary experience that originates from the phrase “omakase shimasu,” meaning “I leave it up to you.” Following this approach, diners entrust their taste buds to the talented chefs who use only the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients to craft a multisensory dining experience that blends flavour, art and impeccable craftsmanship across a series of small plates.

In Canada, omakase has surged in popularity, particularly in cities like Toronto. From Michelin-star spots to humble sushi bars, here are our top picks for the best omakase in the city for every budget.

Sushi Masaki Saito, Price: $680 pp

Two-time Michelin-star chef Masaki Saito came to Canada from New York to open his namesake restaurant in Yorkville in 2019. With a background in marine biology and a passion for fish, it wasn’t long before the chef earned another two Michelin stars in 2022, officially becoming the only person in the world to hold two stars in New York and Toronto. The restaurant is also the only restaurant in Canada with two stars. The omakase menu, priced at $680 per person, changes seasonally based on the chef’s selection.

Kappo Sato, Price: $385 pp

Awarded one Michelin star in 2023, Kappo Sato, run by chef Takeshi Sato, specializes in kappo cooking techniques, which idealize precise cuts and meticulous boiling methods—a skillset that typically takes chefs 10 to 15 years to master. Typically involving a tea ceremony, kappo cuisine spotlights stunning, seasonal ingredients crafted into art on a plate. The 14-course omakase menu is priced at $385 per person and includes warm and cold items like Wagyu beef, a selection of sashimi and sushi, a noodle dish, and soup, finished off with homemade ice cream and matcha tea.

Yukashi, Price: $295 pp

This Midtown restaurant, run by chef Daisuke Izutsu, received one Michelin star back in 2022. Formerly a private chef for the first lady of Japan, as well as the Japanese royal family and countless global celebrities, at Yukashi, every dish tells a story. Priced at $295, Yukashi’s omakase dining experience features nine courses. A sake pairing can be added for an additional cost.

Yasu, Price:$185 pp

Home to Toronto’s first-ever omakase dining experience, Yasu’s menu changes daily based on the selection of seasonal fish expertly prepared by chef Yasuhisa Ohuchi. Priced at $185, the omakase experience includes a kaiseki plate, a soup, a ​selection of seasonal nigiri and dessert.

Shunoku, Price: $115 pp

Walking the line between a traditional omakase establishment and a casual sushi joint, Shunoku offers a 17-course omakase menu, as well as the option to try select dishes a la carte. All of the ingredients are sourced from Japan and Portugal to ensure freshness and exceptional seasonality. The omakase dining experience is priced at $115, and a wine pairing can be added for an additional $36.

MSSM Yorkville, Price: $98 pp

Under the guidance of omakase legend Masaki Saito, MSSM Yorkville (there’s also a second location on Ossington Ave) offers diners a traditional edomae omakase experience, which focuses on using the freshest seafood from Tokyo Bay. Both the lunch and dinner omakase include 14 pieces, including a selection of nigiri, soup and dessert for $98 per person.

Jumi Toronto, Price $88

Looking for an easy introduction on eating omakase? Jumi Gozen Bar, located in North York, offers an intimate counter experience that blends traditional elements of Japanese cuisine with a modern approach. The omakase dinner is priced at $88 per person, making it one of the city’s most affordable omakase experiences. The seven-course menu features soup, 10 pieces of premium nigiri, futomaki and hotomaki, an Ikura bowl, a Bluefin toro hand roll and Hoji tea ice cream.

Kiyomi Omakase, Price: $48 pp (lunch)

Standing out from the crowd, Kiyomi Omakase, located in the downtown core on Gerrard St., offers both a traditional sushi omakase experience or a tempura omakse experience. The 10-course lunch sushi omakase is priced at $48 while the 18-course dinner is $120, and both feature a homemade miso soup and a selection of sushi and sashimi. The tempura omakase can only be reserved for dinner, and is priced at $150 per person. While tempura is the star, regular menu features also include A5 Wagyu Beef, prized Kuruma Ebi, Hokkaido Uni, and Abalone tuna, alongside a handcrafted dessert.