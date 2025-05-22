10 completely free ways to enjoy outdoor music in Toronto this summer

From jazz festivals in the street and string quartets in the garden to DJ sets in the park and dance parties near the lake, Toronto’s summer is shaping up to be a spectacular season for free outdoor music experiences. To join the fun and explore top local and international talent at no cost, check out these 10 not-to-miss free events for music lovers right across Toronto.

July 4–27

Head over to the east end for a lively festival filled with the sound of jazz, blues and Latin tunes. From July 4-6, enjoy free music accompanied by food trucks and vendors in Jimmie Simpson Park. Soon after, the free music party moves east to Woodbine Park, and lastly, Queen Street East for the big street fest finale. At two kilometres long, it’s one of the largest outdoor jazz festivals in Canada.

Select Thursday nights in July & August

Enjoy live music in one of Toronto’s loveliest gardens this summer. Featuring a lineup of eight free performances, each twilit session will be MC’d by award-winning broadcaster Anwar Knight. With last year’s performances ranging from R&B artists and Brass Bands to Folk music and more, this year promises to bring more of the same exceptional talent.

Various dates from June-August

Head to the Harbourfront for one of 18 free musical performances in the garden and enjoy an enchanting evening of Juno-Award-winning talent. Performance themes range from Celtic and Canadian to Songs of Birds and Love. Can’t sit still? Why not check out Dancing in the Square on Wednesday evenings? Here, you’ll have fun showing off your best dance moves to the sound of live music.

June 20–29

If you simply can’t get enough jazz, the Toronto Jazz Fest is the perfect remedy. Spanning various ticketed venues and jazz clubs across the downtown core, you can also enjoy free live performances at one of two outdoor stages and several sidewalk sessions in Bloor-Yorkville. Running since 1987, this award-winning festival is a bonafide Toronto tradition — highlights this year include Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Broken Social Scene and Mavis Staples.

Until June 15

There’s still time to experience free live music in the Distillery District. From renditions of The Cure and Led Zepplin to the Beatles and the Stones, you’re sure to hear at least one of your favourite classic rock songs. Find a patio table, grab yourself a cool drink, and drift into an afternoon dream of Rock & Roll nostalgia.

June through September

Scattered throughout the parks and squares surrounding downtown Yonge Street, enjoy a whole world of free outdoor music. Whether you’re into reggae or rock, you’ll find a bit of everything at this summer-long festival in the heart of the city. Celebrating the city’s incredible diversity through the power of music, Play the Parks offers an exceptional opportunity to hear a mix of up-and-coming talent and bonafide pros – for free. Upcoming performances include Corrine Caza, Seu and Avery Raquel.

Aug. 9–10

Circle your calendars and save the date — another exciting Wavelength Summer is nearly upon us. Promising free concerts and food trucks in a yet-to-be-determined downtown location, the first night will feature an exciting mix of psychedelic electronica, indie and poetic hip-hop, while the second night will focus on folk music, rock & roll and singer-songwriter performances. Regardless of your preferred jam, it’s sure to be a good time, especially with the Toronto skyline as the backdrop to some smooth sounds.

July 5–Aug. 23

Set within the waterfront parklands of the old Ontario Place grounds, this free family and pet-friendly music event runs all summer long. Expect live DJ sets, a variety of local and international talent, plenty of dancing, food and an all-around good time under the evening sky.

June 13–Sept. 1

Bloor-Yorkville is bringing back their Summer Music in the Park series this summer from Fridays to Sundays. Stroll through the neighbourhood or sit on a patio with a coffee or an ice cream and enjoy some smooth summer sounds in Yorkville Park. Upcoming performances include classic jazz with Faith Amour, violin virtuoso Dr. Draw, indie-pop guitarist Jessica Stuart or flamenco with JD Toledo & the Jam Sisterz. Performances run from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

June 24-Aug. 25

Union Station is transforming into a season-long free festival with the return of Union Summer. Expect 60 days of free outdoor experiences at the Front Street plaza in Toronto — including some incredible live music performances. Visitors can also expect curated food vendors and beverages and desserts that are guaranteed to beat the heat, all with a stunning view of the CN Tower close by. Check back here for a full list of musical performances soon!