Here are all the ways to get free admission to Toronto’s top attractions

Toronto is a city brimming with world-class art, history and culture, but you don’t always have to dig deep into your pockets to enjoy it. From iconic museums to hidden gems, there’s no shortage of ways to experience the city’s best attractions without spending a dime. Here’s your ultimate guide to securing free admission to some of Toronto’s top destinations, plus how to access free passes that you might not have even known existed.

The AGO is free the first Wednesday night of each month from 6-9 p.m., allowing visitors to enjoy its expansive collection, including masterpieces from the Group of Seven and contemporary art. Just book your free ticket online in advance to ensure entry, then show up and explore the museum’s diverse offerings. Bonus: if you’re under 25, you always have free, unlimited admission to the gallery if you sign up for the Free AGO Annual Pass.

The ROM offers free entry on the third Tuesday of every month from 4-8:30 p.m., giving you the opportunity to explore everything from ancient civilizations to modern art without an admission fee. Make sure to reserve your ticket online and you enjoy the museum’s world-class exhibits, including dinosaur skeletons and impressive art collections.

Every Friday from 5-9 p.m., you can visit MOCA for free and immerse yourself in bold and thought-provoking contemporary art. The museum features both local and international artists, and you can book a time slot in advance or just walk in and enjoy the exhibits.

On Wednesdays from 4-8 p.m., the Aga Khan Museum opens its doors to visitors for free. You can explore stunning exhibits that showcase Islamic culture, history and art, including intricate calligraphy and rare artifacts, all within a serene setting.

The Gardiner Museum, Toronto’s museum dedicated to ceramics, offers free admission every Wednesday night after 4 p.m. until close (9 p.m.). Enjoy a leisurely evening strolling through exhibits that highlight the beauty of ceramics, from historical pieces to contemporary works.

Every Sunday, the Bata Shoe Museum offers free access to its collection of footwear from around the world. Whether you’re fascinated by ancient sandals or the history of footwear in relation to crime, you’ll find a diverse and intriguing range of exhibits to explore.

If you’re under 25, TIFF offers up to two free tickets to all regular-price Cinematheque screenings throughout the year. Signing up for the TIFF Under 25 Pass also grants you access to exclusive ticket and subscription pre-sales, savings on tickets to new releases and special events, member-exclusive access to the TIFF Lounge and more special perks.

The MAP Program through the Toronto Public Library helps library card holders score free admission to attractions across the city, including museums, zoos, and local treasures. Simply get a library card (if you don’t have one already, what are you waiting for?) and use it to log onto the tpl:map reservation site to book your passes. For many of the included locations, one pass will give you, another adult and up to four children access to the attraction. They’re released the first Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m., but they’re available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be prepared to try a few times before scoring one of these coveted free passes.

The following locations are partnered with the program: