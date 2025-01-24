Four Winter Tire Tips You Need to Know from Diamond and Diamond Lawyers

See all posts by Diamond and Diamond Lawyers

As winter approaches and road conditions become more treacherous, ensuring that your vehicle is properly equipped for the season is crucial for both your safety and the safety of others on the road. As Canada’s Largest Personal Injury law firm, Diamond and Diamond understands that the risks associated with winter driving can be substantial, especially in areas prone to snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. To help you prepare for the winter months, the firm’s Managing Partner, Sandra Zisckind shares her insights on essential winter tire tips that every driver should know.

1. Invest in Quality Winter Tires

Winter tires are specifically designed to perform better in cold temperatures, ice, and snow. Unlike all-season tires, they are made with specialized rubber compounds that stay flexible even in freezing conditions, providing enhanced grip. Sandra Zisckind emphasizes the importance of using the right tires for the season:

“It may be tempting to rely on all-season tires, but they simply don’t offer the level of traction and control needed during Canadian winters. Winter tires are a worthwhile investment that could save your life, prevent accidents, and reduce the severity of collisions.”

According to Zisckind, not all winter tires are created equal. It’s essential to choose high-quality tires that are properly rated for the conditions you typically encounter in your area.

2. Check Tire Pressure Regularly

Cold temperatures can cause the air in your tires to contract, leading to lower tire pressure. Driving with underinflated tires can increase the risk of tire blowouts and reduce your vehicle’s ability to handle icy or slippery roads.

“During the winter months, tire pressure should be checked more frequently,” advises Zisckind. “It’s important to remember that a properly inflated tire ensures better handling, improved gas mileage, and increased safety, especially in challenging weather conditions.”

Drivers should consult their vehicle’s manual for the recommended tire pressure and check it at least once a month, especially as temperatures drop.

3. Don’t Wait Too Long to Replace Worn Tires

Tires naturally wear down over time, and this process accelerates when driving on rough winter roads. If your winter tires have worn down below the recommended tread depth, it’s time to replace them.

“Worn tires are a major hazard in winter driving conditions,” Zisckind warns. “Inadequate tread depth can severely affect your ability to stop on icy roads, which is why replacing old tires before winter hits is so important. It’s crucial to replace your tires when they no longer provide sufficient grip.”

If you’re unsure where to begin with assessing whether or not it’s time to change your winter tires, it’s important to speak with an expert such as a mechanic or tire specialist.

4. Rotate Tires Regularly

To ensure even wear and extend the lifespan of your winter tires, it’s important to rotate them regularly. Tire rotation helps maintain balanced handling and improves the longevity of your tires, which is especially important in harsh winter conditions.

“Rotating your tires is a simple yet effective way to maintain optimal performance and avoid uneven wear,” says Zisckind. “Have your tires rotated every 8,000 to 10,000 kilometers, or as recommended by your manufacturer, to keep them performing their best.”

By keeping your tires in good condition, you’ll improve the overall safety of your vehicle during winter driving, reducing the likelihood of accidents caused by poor tire performance.

Conclusion

Winter driving can be hazardous, but with the right precautions, you can significantly reduce the risk of an accident. Diamond and Diamond Lawyers urges drivers to invest in high-quality winter tires, check their tire pressure regularly, replace worn tires promptly, and rotate tires for optimal performance. By following these simple tips, you can ensure that your vehicle is prepared to handle whatever winter throws your way.

“At Diamond and Diamond, we’re committed to helping our clients stay safe on the road,” says Zisckind. “Taking the time to properly maintain your tires can make a world of difference in your ability to navigate winter conditions safely. Stay proactive and protect yourself, your passengers, and other drivers.”

