Former Buca chef opening new Rosedale restaurant in landmark location

After nearly a decade at one of Toronto’s most celebrated Italian restaurants, chef Justin Friedlich is striking out on his own — and he’s doing it in style. The former chef de cuisine at Buca Yorkville is opening Shay, a new Italian-inspired restaurant and wine bar in Rosedale, named after his daughter.

Shay is set to open at 1055 Yonge St., and it’s already being called “Rosedale’s newest hot spot” on Instagram — even before the doors have opened. The space sits on a bustling corner of the neighbourhood, just down the street from Terroni and a short walk from Summerhill Station. The address has seen a few restaurants come and go, but Friedlich is bringing a fresh perspective to a well-trodden stretch of Yonge.

Friedlich spent years helping shape refined Italian dining in Toronto at Buca Yorkville — the upscale offshoot of the King Street original, known for its coastal-inspired fare, hyper-seasonal menus and see-and-be-seen energy. Shay marks Friedlich’s first solo venture, offering Italian-inspired cuisine alongside a meticulously curated, world-class wine program.

Details on the menu remain under wraps, but Friedlich’s pedigree suggests a tight, thoughtful list of Italian plates, likely drawing from local ingredients with nods to tradition. The name of the soon-to-be opened restaurant is personal. Shay is Friedlich’s three-year-old daughter, a choice that underscores just how meaningful this project is to him.

In a May 2023 post announcing his departure from Buca, Friedlich called it “a place that I called home for almost the past decade of my life” and thanked chef Jorge Fernando Fiestas for his mentorship. That farewell ended with a simple message: “Stay tuned.”

Now we know what he meant.

Shay is coming soon to 1055 Yonge St. Follow @shay.restaurant on Instagram for updates.